The News-Telegraph's third week of its Football Contest has two winners this week, so – without a tiebreaker this week – Marty Hobson and Gary Marcellus, both of Atlantic, are being declared the winners.
Both of them had 18 correct. Marcellus was the only entry that had all of the high school games correct, including Bondurant-Farrar's upset of Council Bluffs Lewis Central and one of just a few who correctly predicted Underwood's victory over Underwood.
Hobson, meantime, missed just four of the NFL games to earn his victory.
Everyone who entered missed two college games: Iowa State's loss to Ohio and Missouri, by virtue of a late field goal, upending Kansas State.
We'll have a tiebreaker next week, as several readers have been asking. In the meantime, thank you for entering and we'll have a new contest next week.