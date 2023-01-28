SIOUX CITY – The News-Telegraph coverage area will have 10 wrestlers competing at next week’s girls’ state wrestling tournament, the first sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The SWAT Valkyries, AHSTW and Riverside will all be sending wrestlers after top-4 finishes at regional tournaments Friday at the Tyson Events Center. Five of those qualifiers are regional champions.
The state meet is Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2-3, at Xstream Arena, Coralville.
REGION 1
The Valkyries, the cooperative based at CAM High School but also involving Atlantic, Griswold, Southwest Valley and Nodaway Valley, has six of its competitors going, including three who won championships.
Ady Liundquist (110), Ellen Gerlock (190) and Haley Armstrong (235) all won titles for the Valkyries, while Jazz Christensen (100), Evy Marlin (130) and Grace Britten (170) were runners-up.
Lundquist, a placewinner at the state tournament when hosted by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, pinned her way through the tournament, getting a 1:22 pin over Josie Lennon of Sergeant Bluff-Luton to improve to 30-1 on the year.
Gerlock also recorded a trifecta of pinfall wins, including in the champiojnship, and is now 29-4. Armstrong met AHSTW’s Isabella Canada in the 235-pound title match after both pinned their way to the championship bout, and it was Armstrong who pinned Canada in 5:10 to improve to 25-2.
Christenen (18-9) was already assured a state berth after there were just four wrestlers in the 100-pound bracket, but she came up with a 1-1 day, losing in the title match to Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Ava McNeal. Marlin is now 20-4 after dropping her title match, while Britten took her first loss of the year and is now 35-1.
Mia South was the only other placewinner for the Valkyries, taking sixth after a 3-3 afternoon to finish her season 26-13.
Still, a great day for the Valkyries.
“Our girls showed up today,” said coach Tiffany South. “We had a lot of tough matches and some really big wins. Even though we only took six (state qualifiers), there were solid performances from all our wrstlers. We are very proud of out team.”
REGION 2
Riverside will have three girls advance to the state tournament.
Molly Allen (115) and Carly Henderson (120) advanced to the championship matches in their weight classes, while Kia Meek took fourth at 170.
Allen, a state champion at the IWCOA meet a year ago while competing for Underwood, will be returning, this time as a Lady Dawg after recording a trifecta of technical falls, including one that took four minutes in the title match against Molly Sek of Sioux City North. Allen is now 26-0 on the year.
Henderson (27-5) won three different ways, including a quarterfinal pin, a tough 13-8 win in the quarterfinals and a win by injury default in the championship match.
Meek took the fourth and final 170-pound spot. After losing in the quarterfinals, Meek won three straight matches in the consolation rounds before dropping her third-place match to Missouri Valley’s Kelley McMillen. No wrestleback for fourth place was needed, and she’ll advance to the state meet with a 22-22 record.
Danika Feigenbutz finished her season with a sixth-place finish and a 23-14 record, going 3-3 on the afternoon.
Audubon entered five wrestlers and all were eliminated, but several Wheelers came away with at least one win. Stefi Beisswenger got a pair of consolation-bracket wins, including a pin of Sioux Central’s Stevy Griffin and a 5-1 win over Hull Western Christian’s Abigail Kats before being eliminated. Kori Sybesma won her first match, beating Western Iowa’s Ava Lee in 3:00 before losing her next two matches to be eliminated.