ANITA – A clutch shot by IKM-Manning’s Luke Ramsey near the free throw line sank CAM’s hopes for a long post-season run.
The Wolves’ senior connected with 2.7 seconds left in overtime to help his team pull off the 46-44 upset over the hosting Cougars in Monday’s Iowa Class 1A district quarterfinal contest.
The Wolves move on to face Exira-EHK, which used strong free-throw shooting to secure a 69-56 win over a Nodaway Valley team that improved throughout the year.
Those two teams will meet Thursday night in Avoca, in the first half of a district semifinal doubleheader.
CAM SANK IN OT
The game pitting the Cougars and the Wolves was a defensive battle throughout the night, with CAM’s opening 5-0 lead the largest lead either side had all night. The Cougars built another of its biggest leads, 19-15 just before half, but the Wolves swept that away quickly and took a 20-19 lead into halftime.
The Cougars and Wolves traded leads several times in the second half, and it was Colby Rich who hit a three-point shot with 38 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 40-apiece. In the closing seconds, the Cougars attempted a home-run pass and Rich caught it to take to the hoop, but the shot was blocked and the game went into overtime.
Rich scored with 2:20 left to make it 42-40, but Ross Kusel got a steal and a bucket to tie the game, and Ramsey followed up with his bucket to give the Wolves a two-point lead. Cade Ticknor tied the game with both ends of a one-and-bonus shot, but Ramsey responded with the basket that ended up the game-winner.
The Cougars set up one final home-run play, but the inbounds pass sailed long. The Wolves missed a one-and-one, and a long three-point shot bounced off the middle of the backboard.
Rich had a game-high 21 points, while Seth Hensley added nine for the Cougars’ final game. They ended 14-8. IKM-Manning, which led by one at each of the first three quarters, was led by Amos Rasmussen with 12 points and Kusel’s 10.
EXIRA-EHK PUSHES PAST NODAWAY VALLEY
In the earlier game, a pair of buzzer-beating shots gave Exira-EHK the momentum.
First to rally, then to extend a lead.
Free throws finished it off, as the Spartans were 10-of-11 in the final 1:18 to upend Nodaway Valley, 69-56.
“That was a pretty big shot, taken by a kid that doesn’t necessarily take that kind of shot a lot,” said Spartan coach Doug Newton after his team improved to 14-8 on the year. “But he throws up the shot with confidence ... and it gave us a little bit more of a cushion after halftime.”
Derrek Kommes was the player Newton was referring to. He took the shot that beat the first-quarter buzzer that cut what had been an eight-point Wolverines lead, 10-2 in the opening minutes, to just one, at 13-12. Easton Nelson got a basket off an assist early in the second quarter to make it 14-13, and except for a 16-16 tie off a Wolverine three-pointer by Dawson Nelson, the Spartans never trailed again.
Kommes once again had the hot hand and it was his three-pointer just moments ahead of the halftime buzzer that built a 35-27 halftime lead for the Spartans.
The lead grew to as much as 14 in the second half before the Wolverines rallied off three point baskets. The Spartan lead grew to as small as six, at 57-51, with four minutes remaining before Newton’s team settled down.
The Spartans made 13-of-16 in the second half from the line in the second half to ice this one away, including a pair of 4-for-4s by Cash Emgarten and Trey Petersen.
After a missed free throw on an early one-and-bonus, “We settled down and ... the free throws were obviously huge,” said Newton. “We had some guys who stepped up. It’s what we talked about ... we want to be fouled. We want to be that guy who steps up and makes foul shots. That was huge and they did that.”
Emgarten ended with 19 points, while Aiden Flathers added 16, Petersen 13 and Jackson Radcliff 12. The Spartans made nine three-point shots.
Jeremy Blake, a former assistant coach for Atlantic and husband of Trojan volleyball coach Michelle Blake, ended his first season as Nodaway Valley’s coach end 8-14. Boston Devault ended with a team-high 18 points, while Dawson Nelson added 12.
“Hats off to them. They’re an athletic team and they do a really good job,” said Newton.