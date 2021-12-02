ATLANTIC – Friday will finally be the chance for Atlantic’s boys’ basketball team to take the court.
After the departure of Jeff Ebling after the end of last season, the program has been left in good hands.
Derek Hall, a standout athlete at Denison-Schleswig who was a key member of Ebling’s staff the last three seasons, is the new man in charge. And he’s got some good pieces to work with to go along with some up-and-coming talent.
All of that should make for an exciting 2021-2022 season and a chance to encore last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference co-championship.
It was an exciting post-season run, to be sure, with the Trojans’ 63-59 overtime win over co-champion Glenwood in the Iowa Class 3A substate semifinal the highlight.
The Trojans were one of just three teams league-wide to finish with a winning record – they were 14-7 overall – and one of just two (St. Albert of Council Bluffs was the other) to reach the substate final in their class.
Anyway, back to that bit of having an exciting encore, the leader of the pack appears to be Dayton Templeton, the senior who returns the most points per game at 10.1. A second-team all Hawkeye Ten selection last year, Templeton was the second-leading scorer for the Trojans.
The challenge will be finding a good No. 2 scoring option, as five of the top six scorers last season have since graduated.
That second option might be Ethan Sturm, Grant’s brother and this year a senior. Sturm averaged 3.5 points per game but did connect on 20 three-point shots, including a breakout game against Council Bluffs Lewis Central a year ago. Templeton, for his part, sank 32 from long range.
Templeton also averaged 6.0 rebounds per contest, dished out 54 assists, blocked 15 shots and recorded 21 steals.
Of the returning letterwinners, junior Caden Andersen is the lone other player to see extensive playing time, having played in all but two games, where he grabbed 18 rebounds and dished out 19 assists in primarily role-playing action. Expect him to see a much larger role.
Senior Garrett McLaren is back with the team, after having not played last year. He rose to the varsity team midway through his sophomore campaign, contributing 14 rebounds. Like Andersen, he’s expected to see a much larger role this season.
Returning players who mainly saw late-game action include seniors Lee Houser and Lane Nelson; juniors Ryder Burk, Jackson McLaren, Jayden Proehl; and sophomore Colton Rasmussen. Other newcomers vying for playing time are senior Seth Roenfeld, juniors Michael Hotze and Carter Pellett, and sophomore Nolan Waters.
While eight of the Hawkeye Ten’s teams had losing records, that shouldn’t deceive followers of basketball in the conference as seven teams had conference records of .500 or better, and another one – a much improved Red Oak team – was 4-6. This season, while Atlantic is in the conference title conversation, Glenwood, Harlan and Lewis Central are likely near the top of most lists of conference championship contenders as well.
Glenwood, that team that Atlantic shared the conference title with last winter, is the Trojans’ first opponent this year, with that game Friday night at Glenwood. Saturday will be a road game at ADM of Adel; tipoff of that game has been changed to 4 p.m., the time change made earlier to allow fans to watch the Big Ten Conference championship game involving Iowa vs. Michigan. The Trojans open the home season Tuesday, Dec. 7 against Clarinda.