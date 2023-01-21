The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Jan. 19, 2023 for southwest Iowa:
Aarowhead Pond, Pottawattamie County, 1-1/2 miles southeast of Neola: Arrowhead has 8 inches of ice. Black Crappie — No Report: Bluegill — Good: Bluegill fishing has been good this week using wax worms. Fish average 8 inches.
Big Lake (including Gilbert’s Pond), Pottawattamie County, northeast Council Bluffs: A second trout stocking was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, pending good ice conditions. Rainbow Trout — No Report: Trout can be caught on similar size tackle used for bluegill and crappie. Nightcrawlers minnows and wax worms are good live bait options.
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield has a large year class of 9-inch black crappie that will provide good ice fishing this winter. Black Crappie — Fair. Bluegill — Good: Fishing has been good for 7-inch bluegills. Largemouth Bass — No Report:
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Lake Anita has a good year class of black crappie averaging 9 inches. Bluegills look good as well averaging 8 inches. Black Crappie — Fair: The crappie bite is light but anglers are finding fish suspended close to deep tree piles. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills are being caught in the north arm of the lake. Anglers that are willing to fish for several hours will catch a nice mess of fish. Largemouth Bass — No Report.
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: Littlefield has variable ice conditions ranging from 5 to 7 inches. Black Crappie — Slow: Bluegill — Fair: Anglers are sorting for 8.5 inch bluegill. Yellow Perch — Slow: An occasional yellow perch can be caught when fishing around the cedar tree piles. The perch in Littlefield are 10 to 12 inches.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Expect to catch 10- to 12-inch black crappies and 8-inch bluegill this winter. Black Crappie — Fair: Try fishing late afternoon to catch 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill — Slow: Target the cedar tree piles in the lake to catch 8-inch bluegill.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Fish surveys show a large number of 10- to 12-inch black crappie. Bluegills will be 8.5- to 9-inches. Prairie Rose will be a good ice fishing destination this winter. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappie have been tough to catch during mid-day. Best bite is early morning and late afternoon. Bluegill — Fair: Anglers will have to sort for 9.5-inch bluegill this winter. Largemouth Bass — Fair: If you are fishing a brush pile, you will catch an occasional largemouth bass.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: Viking Lake has a good number of 8- to 10-inch black crappie with a smaller percentage of larger fish. Bluegill size will range from 7- to 8-inches. Black Crappie — No Report: Bluegill — Slow: Sorting is necessary for 7.5-to-8-inch bluegill. Largemouth Bass — No Report
Lakes in the district have 8 to 10 inches of ice at the time of this report. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Area of open water now expanded from campground to near the beach area. Open water along the beach boat ramp.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Areas of open water especially on the south end of the lake.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: Open water along the east boat ramp. Black Crappie — Slow: Try using jigs tipped with a minnow or waxworm fished in the upper end of the reservoir for crappie of all sizes. Bluegill — Slow: Try using jigs tipped with a waxworm fished in the upper end of the reservoir.
Most Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions ranging from 0-6 inches. However, there are areas of open water and thin ice along the lake shorelines, flooded timber, boat ramps, fishing jetties, etc. Use extreme caution if venturing out ice fishing and drill many test holes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.