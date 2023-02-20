CLASS 3A – REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Region 1: Estherville-Lincoln Central 82, Algona 40.
Region 2: Solon 58, Mount Vernon 44.
Region 3: Benton Community 53, West Liberty 44.
Region 4: West Marshall 45, Clear Lake 38.
Region 5: Des Moines Christian 64, Harlan 38.
Region 6: Sioux Center 50, Spirit Lake 47.
Region 7: Dubuque Wahlert 57, Osage 35.
Region 8: Vinton-Shellsburg 52, Grinnell 43.
State Pairings
Monday, Feb. 27
5 p.m.: Estherville-Lincoln Central (24-0, 1) vs. Vinton-Shellsburg (17-7, 8).
6:45 p.m.: Benton Community (21-3, 4) vs. Des Moines Christian (21-3, 5).
8:30 p.m.: Solon (22-2, 2) vs. Dubuque Wahlert (18-6, 7).
Tuesday, Feb. 28
10 a.m.: West Marshall (23-1, 3) vs. Sioux Center (18-5, 6).
CLASS 4A
Region 1 – Dallas Center-Grimes 45, Carroll 33; Humboldt 44, Fort Dodge 30.
Region 2 – North Polk 66, Gilbert 53; Bondurant-Farrar 58, Indianola 55.
Region 3 –Sioux City Heelan 46, LeMars 38; Spencer 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39.
Region 4 – Ballard 51, ADM 34; Carlisle 65, Knoxville 25.
Region 5 – Decorah 71, West Delaware 47; Mason City 54, Waverly-Shell Rock 41.
Region 6 – Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Marion 47; Western Dubuque 64, Central DeWitt 52.
Region 7 – North Scott 63, Keokuk 34; Clear Creek Amana 62, Fort Madison 28.
Region 8 – Pella 52, Winterset 30; Glenwood 49, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 45.
Class 5A
Region 1 – Pleasant Valley 78, Davenport Central 34; Dubuque Senior 72, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 71.
Region 2 – Johnston 73, Des Moines Lincoln 27; Sioux City East 78, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 41.
Region 3 – Waterloo West 65, Ames 14; Waukee 57, Des Moines North 48.
Region 4 – West Des Moines Dowling 77, Sioux City West 26; Iowa City West 72, Des Moines Roosevelt 57.
Region 5 – Davenport North 61, Iowa City High 44; Ankeny 56, Waukee Northwest 54.
Region 6 – Ankeny Centennial 60, Urbandale 19; Linn-Mar 45, Bettendorf 43.
Region 7 – Southeast Polk 79, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49; Iowa City Liberty 70, Ottumwa 26.
Region 8 – Cedar Falls 69, Dubuque Hempstead 33; West Des Moines Valley 51, Cedar Rapids Prairie 25.
REGIONAL FINAL PAIRINGS
Note: All games are 7 p.m. and will be weather permitting.
Class 1A
Region 1 – at Mason City: Algona Bishop Garrigan (22-1) vs. Riceville (23-1).
Region 2 – at Fort Dodge: Newell-Fonda (21-2) vs. AGWSR (23-1).
Region 3 – at Benton Community High School, Van Horne: North Linn (21-1) vs. Montezuma (21-3)
Region 4 – at MVAOCOU High School, Mapleton: Remsen St. Mary's (22-1) vs. Exira-EHK (19-4).
Region 5 – at Denison-Schleswig High School, Denison: Westwood (21-1) vs. Woodbine (22-2)
Region 6 – at Denver: West Fork (23-0) vs. Maquoketa Valley (16-9).
Region 7 – at Atlantic: Council Bluffs St. Albert (17-6) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (20-4).
Region 8 – at Williamsburg: Winfield-Mount Union (21-1) vs. North Mahaska (20-3).
Class 2A
Region 1 – at West Delaware High School, Manchester: Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. Bellevue (16-7).
Region 2 – at Sioux Center: Central Lyon (21-0) vs. Hinton (20-3).
Region 3 – at Spirit Lake: Sibley Ocheyedan (20-3) vs. Sioux Central (17-6).
Region 4 – at Marshalltown: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (23-0) vs. Hudson (16-7).
Region 5 – at Oelwein: Dyersville Beckman (13-10) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (19-4).
Region 6 – at Muscatine: Iowa City Regina (20-4) vs. Mediapolis (20-3).
Region 7 – at Harlan: Panorama (21-2) vs. Treynor (21-2).
Region 8 – at Carroll: Pocahontas Area (19-4) at Carroll (19-4).