ATLANTIC – There’s a lot of positives Atlantic took away from their season-opening contest Friday night against Glenwood.
Against a team that beat them handily a year ago, the Trojans scratched and fought, had a couple of big nights from two of their standout starts, and kept fighting until the final horn.
But Glenwood’s speed, and some special teams miscues hindered the Trojans in an eventual 43-27 loss to the Rams on the road.
A blocked punt that went for a safety and a few short punts that gave the Rams some good field position were part of the difference in the contest, which if one were to look at the statistics was quite competitive.
Atlantic was outgained by just 29 yards, 441-412, with both teams virtually matching each other in the passing department. Time of possession was fairly even, and the Trojans ran about 14 more plays.
“We’ve got to shore that kind of thing up (special teams),” said coach Joe Brummer. “We need to spend more time of that in practice and get more kids some more opportunities, but it’s a third of the game that we’re lacking.”
The Trojans fired the first shot, taking advantage of a big interception by Jackson McLaren near midfield on the fourth play of the game. It wasn’t long before Caden Andersen rifled a pass to Colton Rasmussen, who hauled in the pass down the left side for the 47-yard touchdown.
But the Rams responded using its speed, topping off a 65-yard drive with a Kayden Anderson pass to Payton Longmeyer for 12 yards to tie the game at 7-apiece.
The Trojans responded with a nice drive that stalled near the Rams’ 43, and on the first play after the punt, Tate Mayberry ran in for the first of his three touchdowns, this first one a 66-yarder. The Rams led 14-7 and never trailed again.
The Trojans’ Andersen cut into a two-touchdown deficit when he completed a pass to Tanner O’Brien, who hauled it in from 14 yards out to make it 21-14, but that’s as close as it would get.
A 57-yard touchdown pass to Cody Krause, a blocked punt that went for a safety and Mayberry’s 9-yard run were the Rams’ remaining first-half scores for a 36-14 halftime lead.
But Atlantic didn’t quit, and O’Brien went in from the 2 to cap off a long drive and pull the Trojans to within two scores. After the Rams scored again on a Krause 65-yard reception, Rasmussen iced the scoring with a 53-yard touchdown reception for Atlantic.
Caden Andersen ended the night with 334 yards passing and three touchdowns, while Rasmussen had five receptions for 181 yards. Dante Hedrington had 69 hard-earned yards to lead the rushing game, which netted 78 yards.
The Trojans will be back in action Friday, Sept. 2, in their home opener against Carroll Kuemper Catholic.