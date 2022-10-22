CRESTON – In a game like this, with their playoff hopes on the line, it came down to the final play.
And what an awesome play it was.
With two plays left and no time outs, Creston quarterback Kyle Strider drove his team to the Atlantic 2-yard line. But once there, it was all Trojans.
Jayden Proehl bounced off one of his fellow linemen and sprinted straight toward Strider, who was trying to head for the end zone.
On the collision and with time expired, Strider went down, and it all helped preserve the victory of the season for Atlantic: a 26-21 victory for the Trojans and a upset of the Panthers, who were at one time ranked in the top 6 in Iowa Class 3A.
As it turned out, the victory, over one of the top teams in the state in one of the best larger-school districts in the state, was not enough to propel the Trojans into the place many observers believe they deserved to be: the Iowa Class 3A playoffs.
The top two teams in each of Class 3A’s six districts are guaranteed playoff spots, along with four at-large teams. Despite Atlantic being ranked 16th in the final Ratings Percentage Index standings issued late Friday night by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Trojans were upended by a pair of district runner-up teams: MOC-Floyd Valley (17) and Grinnell (18).
And, as fate would have it, Creston – because they kept a No. 10 RPI rating – gets to play a Week 10 game. Davenport Assumption, ranked 15th in the final RPI, also will be staying home.
Harlan and ADM, the only two teams in District 6 to beat Atlantic, both finished in the top 4 and have homefield advantage for two games. That from a district that was arguably Class 3A’s best and had four teams of strong playoff quality.
Dame fortune could never be so unkind. The Trojans truly deserved oh-so much better.
But as the Trojans have all season long, and as coach Joe Brummer pointed out to his team after the game, they played hard all season long.
Of the final play of the game that won it for Atlantic, Brummer said, “It was a designed QB run and they overloaded to the right side. A little high snap for them and it was reminiscent of the 2017 game (a 19-13 overtime win by the Trojans). We had missed a couple of PATs in that game and we recovered a fumble. We had to make a tackle and JP (Proehl) made the tackle.”
“We played hard. That’s a really good Creston team and to hold them to 21 points is great,” he continued.
It was Carter Pellett who snagged three touchdown catches, the first a 77-yard ramble down the left side of the field to force the game’s first tie, at 7-apiece with 4:26 left in the first.
Atlantic had turned the ball over on both of its first possessions to open the game, and the first time, the Panthers’ Brandon Briley scored on a 17-yard reception. The Trojans turned the ball over again deep inside their own territory, and it looked like the Panthers would create a no-doubt situation as they drove to the 13. But the Trojan defense buckled down and a fourth-down play for the Panthers fell short.
Caden Andersen, who returned from two weeks of being on the sideline due to a shoulder injury, then came alive and connected with Pellett for the tying score.
Pellett had two other touchdown catches, including a 28-yarder that tied the game at 14-14 and an 18-yard catch that gave the Trojans its first lead, at 20-14 with 3:27 left in the third.
“Our emotions were high. The game didn’t start off as well as it should have, but defensively they bailed us out. It all came together in the end,” said Andersen.
On the scores, Andersen, a senior, said: “We knew they were going to double team Rass (Colton Rasmussen) but they should have started double-teaming Carter because he’s just as good and makes as many plays.”
Strider scored early in the fourth period to put Creston back on top, and Tanner O’Brien missed a 23-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.
But O’Brien came through with the final score, the one that won the game for the Trojans, with a 24-yard run with 2:28 left in the game.
“We just had a little inside trap,” explained O’Brien. “I trusted my linemen on the pole and I knew it was going to be tight and I saw open field on the right after running left, and I just hit the hole as hard as I could.
“I felt a hand on my ankle but I knew I had to break through it and nobody touched me after that,” he said. “It was hard coming back from the missed field goal but I trusted my linemen and teammates to do it and they trusted me to put the ball into the end zone.”
The Panthers couldn’t get close to the end zone on the ensuing possession, but Atlantic was forced to punt with 13 seconds left and the Panthers still had a chance.
A personal foul gave Creston a lot of hope, and a pass play on first down got them to the Trojan 2. Strider spiked the ball on first down to stop the clock and set up the final play, but that’s when Proehl, with the help of the entire defense – the linemen, the backs and the linebackers all – came up with the winning tackle.
As it was, the Trojans ended the season 5-4 and just outside the playoff.
A bittersweet end to a season that should have ended with at least one playoff game. The Trojans definitely made their case and earned a shot at the post-season.
But take heart with what Brummer told his team inside the player huddle after the game. He spoke of how much they improved this season and how they became a team that opponents had to be prepared for and had to play their very best to compete with.
“(The expectations) have been set. I am so proud of you and if we’re snubbed, they probably snubbed the best god-damn team I ever coached,” he said.