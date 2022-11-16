111722-nt-mccreedytrophy01.jpg

Taylor McCreedy, a 2021 Atlantic graduate and member of the Iowa Central Community College cross country team, placed sixth at the NJCAA half-marathon to help the school win a national championship.

 via Facebook

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Atlantic alumni and cross country standout Taylor McCreedy put a stamp on her sophomore season of collegiate cross country by contributing to the NJCAA Half-Marathon national championship.

