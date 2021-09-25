GREENFIELD – The ACGC Chargers extended their winning streak Friday night, defeating Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg 52-6.
ACGC opened the game, kicking off to the Wolverines, who were able to advance up to their own 17 yard-line before Charger cornerback Austin Kunkle snagged a pass, setting up a 1st and 10 on the Nodaway Valley 48 yard-line. A combination of senior running backs Charlie Crawford, Cayden Jensen, and Gavin Cornelison rumbled down the field before Cornelison punched the ball across the goal line to put ACGC up 7-0 early in the first quarter.
On Nodaway Valley’s next drive, the Wolverines were able to advance the ball a total of three yards, before the stingy Charger defense held them up at their own 23 yard-line, forcing a second punt on the evening. ACGC started their drive on their own 38 yard-line and capped the drive off with a 53-yard run by Crawford to put the Chargers up 14-0, with 4:28 remaining in the first quarter.
Nodaway Valley started their drive on their own 35 yard-line and were able to advance as far as their own 46 yard-line, before being pushed back by penalties. The Wolverines punted the ball to the Chargers, who set up shop on their own 49 yard-line. ACGC used a combination of running and passing to move the ball down field, but were unable to score before the first quarter expired.
However, with 11:25 remaining in the second quarter, Charger quarterback Brock Littler flew into the end zone on a quarterback keeper to put ACGC up 21-0.
The next drive saw the Wolverines move the ball, but included a controversial targeting call against ACGC. After that, the Chargers defense stifled Nodaway Valley, forcing them into another punting situation.
Crawford returned the ball to the Wolverine 38 yard-line, to start the drive. Cornelison advanced the ball 11 yards, setting up a 1st and 10 on Nodaway Valley’s 27 yard-line. However, a pass interference call against the Wolverines set up a 1st and 10 on their 13 yard-line. After a Nodaway Valley time out, Cornelison rumbled for 13 yards and the touchdown to put the Chargers up 28-0 with 9:04 remaining in the first half.
After the kickoff, the Wolverines set up shop on their own 35 yard-line. They were able to advance the ball to their own 47 yard-line, when junior linebacker Ben Marsh intercepted the ball and returned it to the Wolverine 44 yard-line. The Chargers then pounded the ball down field to put Cornelison back in the end zone and the Chargers up 35-0 with 4:56 remaining in the half.
Nodaway Valley started their next drive on their own 9 yard-line. They worked the ball out to their own 35 yard-line, before having to punt it away to the Chargers. ACGC then chose to run the clock out to end the first half.
To open the second half, the Wolverines incurred a penalty after their kicker booted the ball out-of-bounds. On the re-kick, Jensen returned the ball 83 yards for a touchdown for the second week in a row, to put the Chargers up 42-0 with 11:43 remaining in the third quarter. With more than a 35-point difference, the Wolverines faced a continuous clock.
Nodaway Valley started the next drive on their own 29 yard-line. They were able to advance it into Charger territory, getting as far as the ACGC 37 yard-line, where the Charger defense forced a punt.
ACGC received the ball on their own 15 yard-line, where they started a run offense that advanced the ball to the Wolverine 23 yard-line, where a late-drive flag forced the Chargers to punt.
The Wolverines received the ball deep in their own territory, setting up shop at the 6 yard-line. A pounding defense opened a hole to allow junior linebacker Jedd Weinkoetz to trap the quarterback in the end zone, resulting in a safety, putting the Chargers up 44-0 early in the 4th quarter. Due to the safety, Nodaway Valley had to kickoff to the Chargers, with the drive starting deep in Wolverine territory on the 26 yard-line.
ACGC sophomore running back Tegan Slaybaugh pounded the ball forward to the Nodaway Valley 19 yard-line. Sophomore running back Anthony Solorzano advanced the ball to the 17 yard-line before a fumble gave the Wolverines the ball, setting up for the only touchdown of the night for Nodaway Valley. The Wolverines attempted a two-point conversion, only to have it turned back by the strong Charger defense.
ACGC started the next drive at the Wolverine 47 yard-line. A combination of Slaybaugh, Solorzano, and sophomore quarterback Nate Chance set up another scoring opportunity for the Chargers. Slaybaugh hauled the ball across the goal line with 3:35 remaining in the game, to put ACGC up 52-6.
Jensen was pleased with the Charger effort.
“It’s good to have a good team that always has my back,” he said. “They’ll do anything for anybody, block, anything.”
Weinkoetz, who was credited with his first points as a varsity football player was also pleased with the team’s effort.
“I’ve got to thank the D-line for creating a little space for me to go through,” he said. “They created pressure and he spun out and he came to me. I’ve got to thank my D-line.”
Charger head coach Cody Matthewson was also pleased with the effort. He said this was a historic win for ACGC.
“We’ve never been 5-0,” he said. “It would have to date back to when we were A-C and Guthrie Center, when we were still separated.”
Matthewson said the best start the Chargers have had before this was in the 2019 season, when the team started 4-0 before facing district foe Van Meter.
Still, he was happy with what he saw on the field.
“We did what we were supposed to do on the field,” he said. “We went out and we executed very, very well. Our defense played very, very well. We’re proud of what they did. We continue to play really good football. There’s just little things we need to continue to clean up to get better for next week.”
The Chargers (5-0, 2-0) will host the Roadrunners of Interstate 35 (3-2, 1-1) Oct. 1 for ACGC’s Pink Out game.