Week 1 of the Joe Brummer era of Atlantic football didn’t go quite the way the new head coach had hoped.
The Trojans stayed close with Glenwood for the majority of the first half. Several impressive connections, between quarterback Caden Andersen and quarterback Garrett McLaren, gave the Trojans hope. And an interception by Ethan Sturm also appeared to give the Trojans momentum.
But just as quick, the Trojans fumbled the ball away, the Rams went on to score and then in the second half dominated at the line of scrimmage en route to a 38-0 shutout.
“It was 7-0 for the majority of it, and then had a late fumble ... that kind of set the tone for the second half of the game,” Brummer said in recapping last Friday’s game. “Glenwood did a great job of making halftime adjustments and running the ball really well.”
Now as a bit of a history lesson, the Trojans of a year ago lost to Underwood, also in a shutout and that score being 39-0. Week 2 came Carroll Kuemper Catholic, and the Trojans rebounded to claim a 21-10 victory over the Knights, and that set the stage for a historic season.
Can the Trojans repeat history?
That’s what Brummer and the team are hoping for when they meet Kuemper this week, for the third year in a row at Carroll Athletic Stadium. It’ll be a battle of two teams looking to come off stinging Week 1 defeats.
Atlantic has won the last two games in the series, including a 20-18 win in 2019. In last year’s win, McLaren and Andersen split time at quarterback, with McLaren throwing a 20-yard touchdown in the first half to rally the Trojans into the lead.
The win over Kuemper began a seven-game winning streak for Atlantic, which went on to win a district championship and an eventual “round of 16” playoff spot.
The Knights are coming off a 40-14 loss to Logan-Magnolia. The Panthers, a Class A team, rolled to a 40-0 lead after three quarters, scoring three touchdowns after halftime to force a continuous clock.
Cooper Pottebaum, who saw mainly junior varsity duty a year ago, was 7-12 passing for 74 yards in the loss to Lo-Ma, and rushed for 51 yards and a 1-yard touchdown. Taye Vonnahme had a 12-yard run for the Knights’ other score. Nate Overmohle was the top receiver with five catches for 60 yards.
The Knights are coming off a 2-7 season a year ago and like Atlantic have a number of young faces in key positions. The top returning player on defense returning is senior linebacker Christopher Mohr, who returns 70 tackles and 1.5 sacks, along with two fumble recoveries.
Vonnahme and Logan Sibenaller are the top returning offensive backs. Vonnahme had 501 yards and three touchdowns a year ago, while Sibenaller – who did not have statistics in last week’s Lo-Ma game – had a team-high five rushing touchdowns and 297 yards. Sibenaller is the top returning receiver with 132 yards.
“Vonnahme is their main feature back. He’s a strong physical kid and runs with his pads down low,” said Brummer. “Sibenaller and Pottebaum will be two of their better athletes who you’ll see here, there and everywhere.”
Defensively, the Knights tend to be a team defense, “rather than one guy you have to key on, and they’re all really good athletes.”
Against Kuemper, the Trojans will be looking to get established up front. That’s where Glenwood won the game – at the line of scrimmage.
“We definitely lost the battle of the line of scrimmage up front, and that’s something we’ve definitely worked on this week,” said Brummer. When asked how practice in that area has gone this week, he replied, “Good. Tempo has been better, and physicality has been better. We’ve gone back to the basics. Nothing major (insofar as adjustments), just hands inside and moving your feet and making sure you see what you hit.”
Brummer remembers how the game against Kuemper gave the team the push needed to eventually finish the season 7-2.
“Last year’s group did a great job, but we can’t really control what we’re going to do with that group because most of those guys have graduated,” he said. “We’re going to have to set the tone with a new group of guys and this happens to be the second game where we set the tone.”
And Brummer points toward positive plays, particularly in the first half. Andersen was 10-for-21 with 144 yards with no interceptions.
“G-Mac and Ethan Sturm ... Ethan got our pick and they played like seniors, making plays and flying around both sides of the ball,” said Brummer. “We’re looking forward to getting both of them back and incorporating Ethan more into the offense. They’re gamers and both physical for not being very big.”
But this week, it could come down to which team can run the ball best.
On the ground, Brummer said he’s hoping to get that game going after being held to 35 yards. “We need to get Ayden Brown and Tanner O’Brien on the offensive front ... and cranked up, and that starts on the offensive front. They run the ball hard, but there wasn’t a whole lot of holes.”
Game time is 7 p.m., following the freshman game.