BASEBALL
Audubon 10, Riverside 5: The Wheelers added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh to extend its lead over the Bulldogs and come away with the Western Iowa Conference win Tuesday night in Oakland.
Gavin Smith and Gavin Larsen each had two hits, and it was Larsen that collected three RBIs in the win.
Grady Jeppesen had three hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Rhett Bentley also had two RBIs.
CAM 10, Ar-We-Va 0: The Cougars pounced right away on the Rockets, scoring eight runs in the first inning and cruising to the win.
Cade Ticknor needed just 62 pitches to complete the five-inning shutout, striking out eight. Joe Kauffman had three hits, as he, Ticknor and Seth Hensley each brought in two runs.
ACGC 5, Woodward-Granger 1: A five-run third inning gave the Chargers the momentum needed in their win over the Hawks Monday night in Granger. Tegan Slaybaugh, Miles Kading, Reid Rumelhart and Andrew Mahaffey each had RBIs. Andrew Mahaffey had the win, pitching five innings of relief ball while striking out four.
Stanton 23, Griswold 2: Cody Dorscher had an RBI and one of the Tigers’ three hits in this Corner Conference contest.
Tri-Center 16, AHSTW 3: The Vikings gave up two big innings, but that’s where the Trojans did their damage – seven runs in the first, nine in the fourth – in their Western Iowa Conference loss.
SOFTBALL
Audubon 14-5, Riverside 1-6: The Western Iowa Conference rivals split their doubleheader Monday night in Oakland.
Kali Irlmeier needed just three innings to complete the no-hitter, as the Wheelers took advantage of eight walks in the first inning to build a 9-0 lead.
A three-run sixth turned the tide for the Lady Dawgs in the nightcap. Bailey Richardson and Mica Welch each had RBIs, while a wild pitch brought home another run and gave Riverside a 6-4 lead. Kylie Hartl had a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh but Lady Dawgs’ pitcher Ayla Richardson held on to get the win.
Alexis Obermeier struck out 10 in taking the loss for the Wheelers, who are now 5-6 after the doubleheader. Riverside improved to 4-13.
Griswold 11, Stanton 1: The Tigers won their Corner Conference game in five innings. Karly Millikan pitched the win, striking out nine while allowing just two hits.
The Tigers had 11 hits with Brenna Rossell and Makenna Askeland both 3-for-3 at the plate. Joey Reynolds was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Woodward-Granger 16, ACGC 6: The Hawks spotted the Chargers (0-10) the first two runs, but then put up seven in the second inning and went on to the relatively easy six-inning win Monday night in Granger.
AHSTW 4, Tri-Center 2: The Lady Vikes built a 4-0 lead by the sixth inning and held on for the Western Iowa Conference victory. Rylie Knop had two of her team’s seven hits, while Natalie Hagadon had an RBI.