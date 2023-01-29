CLARINDA – Braxton Hass and Aiden Smith are workout partners in the Atlantic wrestling room.
It helps to have each other and improve each other in the room, and build toward what the sport of wrestling is about: getting better.
“Wrestling with Braxton is really awesome,” said Smith, who also regularly works with larger teammate Easton O’Brien. “He’s really fast and I don’t get to see that a lot in practice. With him, and Easton O’Brien’s really good and bigger I get to work my shots and can’t force it. I can take maybe some crappy shots and finish because (Hass is) smaller, but with Easton I have to get in deep and be really smart about what he’s doing.”
Both Smith and Hass used their knowledge against each other, and others in the wrestling room, to earn Hawkeye Ten Conference championships in tournament action Saturday.
Hass, the 106-pound freshman, outscored Harlan’s Jesse Jens 4-0 in the final period to pull aweay for the 7-2 win, while Smith got revenge over Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Carter Schorsch 8-2 in the 113-pound championship.
Their titles, plus a win at 285 by Evan Sorensen, went a long way toward a runner-up finish at the meet to make the Trojan fans – those who braved some slippery roads on a chilly Saturday – happy.
Hass said knowing he had to come into his match and wrestle smart with his moves was the key.
“An ankle pick at the beginning of the third,” said Hass. “I knew I had the match sealed match by then.”
Schorsch took a tight 5-4 win over Smith in their meeting earlier in January, and Smith was hoping to meet him again.
“I lost to him a couple of weeks ago (at the Kuemper Catholic triangular in Carroll) and I wasn’t wrestling my best,” he said. “I knew I had to come in today because he thought he was on top and I had to show him that I’m ... I just had to wrestle and not force stuff and be smart.”
Smith built a quick 8-0 lead by midway through the second period before Schorsch tried to rally with a reversal. Howevery, Smith was able to hold on and kept moving so there would be no calls for stalemate.
“There were a couple of positions I probably could have scored off it or countered it more, but I wrestled smart and won the match.”
The Trojans’ other champion was on the other end of the weight scale, with Evan Sorensen continuing his impressive late-season push with his second win of the season over Creston’s Max Chapman in the 285-pound championship.
Chapman bear-hugged Sorensen to open the match and tried to roll him to the mat. However, Sorensen used the momentum to roll through a pin attempt and began to squeeze before picking up the 38-second pin.
“Very important,” said Sorensen when asked about how important physical momentum is. “It helps me win matches. It feels good. Improvement, that’s what it’s about.”
It was a really good day for the Trojans, which had two others reach the championships.
Three-time finalist Easton O’Brien took home his second runner-up finish after falling 6-1 to Creston’s Austin Evans. O’Brien grabbed a pair of first-period pins to reach the championship, but was only able to get a second-period escape.
Brenden Casey made the most of his opportunity in the 182-pound championship match, battling Clarinda’s Karson Downey in a tight match going into the third period. Casey got an escape to tie the match at 2-apiece, but Downey blocked several attempts by Casey to get behind him, and finally used an escape with 10 seconds left to secure the hard-earned 4-2 win.
All told, the Trojans got at least one victory from all 13 wrestlers who competed, and that counted a long way toward four third-place finishes, by Tanner O’Brien (145), Brent Masker (160), Jarrett Armstrong (170) and Miles Mundorf (220). Josh Hass added a fourth-place finish at 120.
“We were hoping to stay in the top three,” said coach Tim Duff, “and I thought our kids won a few matchups where we were probably not favored and a couple matches that we lost we can learn from and catch up with those guys, especially the ones we’ll see at the district tournament.
“I thought everybody contributed and that’s what you want,” he continued. “All our guys out there trying to score points and that’s a positive. Now we’ll turn our attention to Tuesday (and regional duals).”
Creston, which had seven finalists on the day and won three titles, was the team champion, outdistancing Atlantic by 23 points, 243-220.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament
Saturday, Jan. 28, at Clarinda
Team scores: 1. Creston 243, 2. Atlantic 220, 3. Glenwood 166, 5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 115, 5. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 114, 6. Harlan 110.5, 7. Clarinda 98, 8. Shenandoah 87.5, 9. Denison-Schleswig 85, 10. Red Oak 82.5, 11. Council Bluffs St. Albert 53.5.
Championship matches
106: Braxton Hass (Atl) dec. Jesse Jens (H) 7-2. 113: Aiden Smith (Atl) dec. Carter Schorsch (CBLC) 8-2. 120: Vincent Mayberry (Glen) dec. Christian Ahrens (Cre) 6-2. 126: Lincoln Keeler (Cre) dec. Kyler Sandholm (RO) 6-5. 132: Matthew Beem (Glen) pinned Riley Parkis (CKC) 1:46. 138: Austin Evans (Cre) dec. Easton O’Brien (Atl) 6-1. 145: Chris Aragon (Cre) dec. Jacob McGargill (Shen) 5-4. 152: Owen Laughlin (Shen) pinned David Helton (CBSA) 0:54. 160: Dawson Bond (RO) maj. dec. William Bollinger (Cre) 14-2. 170: Braylon Kammrad (CBLC) dec. Kaden Street (Cre) 9-3. 182: Karson Downey (Cla) dec. Brenden Casey (Atl) 4-2. 195: Zane Bendorf (H) pinned Jaxon Miers (Cla) 1:20. 220: Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) dec. Mason Koehler (Glen) 4-0. 285: Evan Sorensen (Atl) pinned Max Chapman (Cre) 0:38.
Atlantic results
106 – Braxton Hass (27-8) – 1st: Semifinal – Hass pinned Daniel Overall (CBLC) 1:47. Championship – Hass dec. Jesse Jens (H) 7-2.
113 – Aiden Smith (31-10) – 1st: Quarterfinal – Smith pinned Jayden Bradley (D-S) 1:02. Semifinal – Smith pinned Spencer Fink (H) 1:31. Championship – Smith dec. Carter Schorsch (CBLC) 8-2.
120 – Josh Hass (20-20) – 4th: Quarterfinal – Hass pinned Maguire Hoyt (CKC) 5:23. Semifinal – Christian Ahrens (Cre) pinned Hass 3:35. Third-place match – Jaxon Brewer (CBLC) dec. Hass 8-6.
126 – D’artagnan Hansen (8-17) – 7th: Championship Round 1 – Briten Maxwell (Glen) pinned Hansen 1:39. Consolation Round 2 – Hansen dec. Jackson Graeve (D-S) 8-5. Consolation Round 3 – Shane Noeth (H) pinned Hansen 1:54. Seventh-place match – Hansen pinned Logan Rial (CKC) 2:47.
138 – Easton O’Brien (18-9) – 2nd: Quarterfinal – O’Brien pinend Fransisco Escalante (D-S) 0:24. Semifinal – O’Brien pinned John Helton (CBSA) 1:03. Championship – Austin Evans (Cre) dec. O’Brien 6-1.
145 – Tyson O’Brien (20-20) – 3rd: Quarterfinal – O’Brien (Atl) dec. Trevor Hargens (Glen) 7-2. Semifinal – Chris Aragon (Cre) pinned O’Brien 1:08. Consolation semifinal – O’Brien dec. Sam Raymond (CBSA) 10-4. Third-place match – O’Brien pinned Jake Hausman (CKC) 3:33.
152 – Tanner O’Brien (20-24) — 6th: Quarterfinal – Owen Laughlin (Shen) maj. dec. O’Brien 8-0. Consolation round 3 – O’Brien maj. dec. Jaylen Davis (CBLC) 12-4). Consolation semifinal – Adam Baier (RO) dec. O’Brien 3-2. Fifth-place match – Tate Mayberry (Glen) pinned O’Brien 3:58.
160 – Brent Masker (11-7), 3rd: Quarterfinal – Masker (Atl) pinned Andrew Crawley (CBSA) 1:44. Semifinal – William Bolinger (Cre) dec. Masker 7-2. Consolation semifinal – Masker dec. Paxton Blanchard (CBLC) 13-6. Third-place match – Masker maj. dec. Tate Biert (CKC) 13-5.
170 – Jarrett Armstrong (33-12) – 3rd: Quarterfinal – Dominick Polsley (Cla) pinned Armstrong 1:11. Consolation Round 2 – Armstrong dec. Will Healy (CKC) 10-5. Consolation semifinal – Armstrong pinned Jayden Dickerson (Shen) 4:39. Third-place match – Armstron pinned Polsley (Cla0 1:27.
182 – Brenden Casey (31-13) – 2nd: Quarterfinal – Casey pinned Nolan Perrien (RO) 0:54. Semifinal – Casey dec. Gavin Connell (Glen) 3-0. Championship – Karson Downey (Cla) dec. Casey 4-2.
195 – Cohen Bruce (13-14) – 7th: Quarterfinal – Jaxon Miers (Cla) dec. Bruce 8-3. Consolation round 2 – Bruce pinned Jayden Beckman (CBSA) 1:21. Consolation round 3 – Jordan Von Tersch (D-S) pinned Bruce 1:52. Seventh-place match – Bruce pinned Ethan Richardson (Shen) 2:28.
220 – Miles Mundorf (28-10) – 3rd: Quarterfinal – Mundorf (Atl) maj. dec. Matt Schwery (H) 11-3. Semifinal – Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) dec. Mundorf 5-1. Consolation semifinal – Mundorf pinned Connor Hays (CKC) 0:38. Third-place match – Mundorf dc. Jase Wilmes (Cla) 6-3.
285 – Evan Sorensen (33-9) – 1st: Quarterfinal – Evan Sorensen (Atl) pinned Hayden Vonnahme (CKC) 0:15. Semifinal – Sorensen pinned Trent Paton (Glen) 3:18. Championship – Sorensen pinned Max Chapman (Cre) 0:38.