While many are focusing on the traditional individual state wrestling meet, don’t forget that the sport is often a team affair.
It’s sometimes like a chess game, where coaches are positioning their wrestlers to go up against those from the other team that they feel they match up with the best and can score a big pinfall win.
For the wrestlers, it’s about getting bonus points ... not three-, four- or five-point decisions, but major decisions (eight to 14 points), technical falls (15 points before the full six-minute match is over and, best of all, pins.
And, when you’re the underdog going against a really good wrestler, not letting that opponent – especially if he’s got a reputation for working for quick pins or otherwise dominant bonus-point victories – get those precious
Atlantic-CAM has been really good about that all season long – scoring bonus points when needed, preventing opponents from getting the extra points and best of all, winning.
It’s gotten them to the state dual team tournament, which takes place today at Wells Fargo Arena. It’s the prelude for the individual state meet and also an opportunity for the entire team to shine, including those who didn’t quite make the individual tournament and those who are looking to gain valuable experience and inspiration for the future.
Atlantic-CAM comes in seeded sixth and will face No. 3-seeded Osage in the opening round at 11 a.m.
The Trojans who didn’t qualify for the state meet have been a core part of the team and a valuable part of their success this season.
For coach Tim Duff, there’s multiple options at each of the weights, depending on if he chooses to wrestle his six state qualifiers and where to put them.
At weights where non-qualifiers competed, Josh Hass (15-16) and Taye Jordan (19-17) could get the nod at 113, and either one of them could wrestle at 106 depending on whether 106-pound state qualifier Aiden Smith is sent into action. Cruz Weaver (31-26) has been the mainstay at 120.
Dante Hedrington has wrestled primarily at 138 and gained a 32-25 record, with Kegan Crogham (21-16) and Brent Masker (22-12) being his primary backups; any one of them could see action at 132 if Duff decides to not wrestle 132-pound state qualifier Easton O’Brien.
At 145, the main wrestler has been Tanner O’Brien (29-25), with A.C. Roller (23-19), the youngest brother of past Trojan state qualifiers Drake and Cale, being the main backup. Either one could fit in at 152 if state qualifier Brian South rests.
Owen Hoover went 30-23 primarily at 160 pounds this year, and he could fit in with David Retallic (8-20) or Cole Park (27-11) either here or 170, especially if No. 2-ranked 170-pounder Kadin Stutzman rests.
At 182, Jarrett Armstrong has a 47-12 record, while Park and Retallic also have seen action here. At 195, Brenden Casey, a state qualifier, has a primary backup in Cohen Bruce (29-8).
Depending on what happens in 195, that and 220 and 285 pound classes could see Bruce and/or three others take to the mats: Miles Mundorf (29-8, primarily at 220), Nathan Keiser (25-22, mostly at 285) and Evan Sorensen (23-7, a recent third-place finisher at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet).
As a team, Atlantic-CAM went 20-6 on the year, including a 9-1 mark in the Hawkeye Ten, losing only to Creston on Dec. 7. The Trojans avenged that loss to the Panthers with a 29-26 thriller in the regional dual team final.
On the season, the Trojans have two shutout wins, both 81-0, to Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Denison-Schleswig. The team also went 2-3 at the Red Owens Holiday Tournament hosted by Southeast Polk, downing Iowa City High and Waukee, both Class 3A teams, and dropped a tight match with West Des Moines Dowling.
ABOUT OSAGE
The Savages bring eight ranked wrestlers to the state meet, but like the Trojans, the possibility of resting wrestlers is there.
Those who are ranked are Tucker Stangel (126, second), Anders Kittelson (132, fourth), Max Gast (145, 12th), Chase Thomas (152, second), Nicholas Fox (160, fourth), Cole Jeffries (195, seventh), Barrett Muller (220, fourth) and Mac Muller (285, 11th).
The Savages are 24-1 on the season, with only a loss to Kasson-Mantorville, ranked second in Minnesota Class AA (mid-sized schools of a three-class system), at their dual team tournament. They defeated Webster City 53-21 to reach the state meet, getting seven pins and a technical fall among their 10 victories.
SCHEDULE
First-round matches in Class 2A are at 11 a.m. No matter what happens, the Trojans will retake the mat at 1 p.m., either for the consolations or the semifinals. The next opponent will be either second-seeded Independence or No. 7 Winterset.
Fifth- and seventh-place matches are at 4:30 p.m., the championships and third-place matches at 6:30 p.m. In the other half of the bracket are No. 1 West Delaware, No. 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, No. 5 Crestwood and eighth-seeded West Burlington-Notre Dame/Danville.