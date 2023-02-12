GLENWOOD – Atlantic senior Miles Mundorf planned to take a few minutes after Saturday’s Iowa Class 2A district wrestling meet to sit in the locker room and reflect.
They were probably really good reflections.
Needing a win in wrestlebacks to secure a trip to the state wrestling tournament, the 220-pound Trojan senior surprised Southwest Iowa’s Samuel Daly with a head snap and double-leg takedown 1:19 into the sudden-victory overtime, adding a cherry on top with a three-point nearfall to stamp a 9-4 win, a district runner-up, and with all that a trip to Wells Fargo Arena for this week’s state tournament.
Mundorf became the seventh and final Trojan to qualify for state at Saturday’s district meet in Glenwood, and helped cap off a district championship. The Trojans clipped Glenwood, 198-196, while an up-and-coming Shenandoah team was a distant third.
“It felt pretty good. I still am,” said Mundorf. “I might sit in the locker room for little while and sit on the bench.”
He’ll be joined at state by district champions Braxton Hass (106), Aiden Smith (113), Easton O’Brien (138), Jarrett Armstrong (170) and Evan Sorensen (285), and district runner-up Brenden Casey (182).
Smith, a sophomore, and Casey, a senior, are second-time qualifiers. O’Brien qualified his freshman year before an injury halted his sophomore year; he also qualified as a junior, so this makes him a three-time state qualifier.
Mundorf, who lost in the championship match to Glenwood’s Mason Koehler, had a 4-2 lead with a minute to go in the wrestleback. But Daly took advantage of a penalty point and used an escape to tie the score with 50 seconds left. Neither wrestler was able to score again in regulation, and Mundorf made his move in the sudden-victory overtime to earn his trip to state.
“It’s always real tough in a wrestleback,” said Mundorf. “You’re tired after a long day of wrestling ... and it’s always nerve-wracking having to get that win having to sit there for 45 minutes to come back and wrestle.
“I’m real confident in that situation, practicing tough in the wrestling room,” he said. “The main focus of all the coaches have had, whether it’s club wrestling or high school coaches, is do it right when you’re tired. I was really keying in when I got him on the leg and I was able to drive through and finish the takedown.”
Mundorf took time to reflect on his high school career. He had a few injuries his freshman year, and didn’t get a lot of varsity experience his sophomore year. He started coming into his own his junior season but fell just short of a state tournament berth a year ago.
“The one big thing I wanted to accomplish this year is make a name for myself and make it to state,” he said. “Now I’ve done it.”
The five Trojan district champions each pinned all of their opponents to advance, including some impressive pinfall wins in their title matches.
Armstrong, who like Mundorf is a first-time qualifier, had perhaps the most thrilling of those championship wins. He needed almost the full six minutes to finally clamp a headlock and cradle on Shenandoah’s Jayden Dickerson to earn his district title.
“I had watched (Dickerson’s semifinal match) ... and he was tough. I’d never seen him this aggresive in the two times I wrestled him, so I was a little nervous going out there,” said Armstrong, who admitted he was a bit distracted by the third-place match that was going on. “But I managed to lock up that cradle and if I pin him now I don’t have to worry about the wrestleback.”
Clarinda’s Karson Downey took a 10-1 major decision over Casey, but the Trojan senior moved on with his second-place finish. He said his focus is now the state meet.
“The goal is the top five,” he said. “It’s one match at a time. Focus on your first match.”
On the day, 13 Trojans made the medal stand. Third-place finishes came from Josh Hass (120), D’artagnan Hansen (126) and Brent Masker (160).
AUDUBON EFFORT
Audubon was competing in Class 2A for the first time in several years. The Wheelers finished eighth and were unable to qualify anyone for the state tournament for the first time in several seasons.
Lane Elmquist’s third-place finish at 106 pounds was the team’s high finish, and he ended with a 21-14 record. Jack Stanerson came in fourth and had a 15-22 mark to end his year.
Coach Tyler Christensen said that his team consisted of freshmen and sophomores, and noted that several promising eighth-grade wrestlers are coming up that could contribute to an improved season in 2024.
“We had a real young team and some hungry guys,” he said. “This year has been a good learning experience for our freshmen and sophomores, and this off-season will be telling for how bad they actually want it next year.”
Iowa Class 2A District
Saturday, Feb. 11, at Glenwood
Team scores: 1. Atlantic 198, 2. Glenwood 196, 3. Shenandoah 99, 4. Harlan 88, 5. Clarinda 83, 6. Red Oak 70.5, 7. Southwest Iowa of Sidney 62, 8. Audubon 24.
Championship matches
106: Braxton Hass (Atl) pinned Jesse Jens (H) 3:43. 113: Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Spencer Fink (H) 0:40. 120: Vincent Mayberry (Glen) dec. Seth Ettleman (SWI) 12-5. 126: Kyler Sandholm (RO) dec. Britten Maxwell (Glen) 12-5. 132: Max Beem (Glen) pinned Gabe Johnson (SWI) 0:34. 138: Easton O’Brien (Atl) pinned Brody McKinley (H) 3:34 145: Reese Fauble (Glen) dec. Jacob McGargill (Shen) TB-1 4-2. 152: Owen Laughlin (Shen) dec. Adam Baier (RO) 3-1. 160: Dawson Bond (RO) pinned Kellan Scott (Glen) 0:50. 170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned Jayden Dickerson (Shen) 5:58. 182: Karson Downey (Cla) maj. dec. Brenden Casey (Atl) 10-1. 195: CJ Carter (Glen) dec. Zane Bendorf (H) 13-7. 220: Mason Koehler (Glen) dec. Miles Mundorf (Atl) 3-0. 285: Evan Sorensen (Atl) pinned Trent Patton (Glen) 2:44.
Wrestleback for second matches
113: Spencer Fink (H) pinned Tyler Babe (Shen) 1:16. 145: Jacob McGargill (Shen) pinned Flynt Bell (SWI) 1:22 195: Zane Bendorf (H) pinned Jaxon Miers (Cla) 1:09. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) dec, Samuel Daly (SWI) SV-1 9-4.
Atlantic results
106 – Braxton Hass (29-9), 1st: Championship – Has pinned Jesse Jens (H) 3:43.
113 – Aiden Smith (34-11), 1st: Semifinal – Smith pinned Tyler Babe (Shen) 0:29. Championship – Smith pinned Spencer Fink (H) 0:40.
120 – Josh Hass (23-21), 3rd: Semifinal – Seth Ettleman (SWI) dec. Hass 9-2. Third-place match – Hass pinned Jack Stanerson (Aud) 3:49
126 – D’artagnan Hansen (8-20), 3rd: Semifinal – Briten Maxwell (Glen) pinned Hansen 0:44.
132 – Jadyn Cox (6-25), DNP: Quarterfinal – Landen Carson (Cla) pinned Cox 2:55. Consolation semifinal – Ethan Laughlin (Shen) maj. dec. Cox 15-2.
138 – Easton O’Brien (21-10), 1st: Semifinal – O’Brien pinned Ian Connell (Glen) 1:06. Championship – O’Brien pinned Brody McKinley (H) 3:34.
145 – Tyson O’Brien (21-13), 4th: Semifinal – Jacob McGargill (Shen) dec. O’Brien 3-1. Consolation semifinal – O’Brien pinned Dayton Gusman (RO) 2:41. Third-place match: Flynt Bell (SWI) pinned O’Brien 0:50.
152 – Tanner O’Brien (21-27), 4th: Semifinal – Owen McLaughlin (Shen) dec. O’Brien 7-1. Third-place match: Tate Mayberry (Glen) pinned O’Brien 3:#3.
160 – Brent Masker (14-10), 3rd: Quarterfinal – Masker pinned Mark Hardy (Shen) 1:43. Semifinal – Kellan Scott (Glen) maj. dec. Masker 13-5. Consolation semifinal: Masker maj. dec. Kurt Speed (SWI) 21-8. Third-place match: Masker dec. Leland Woodruff (Cla) 11-5.
170 – Jarrett Armstrong (37-12), 1st: Semifinal – Armstrong pinned Bret Van Baale (H) 5:28. Championship – Armstrong pinned Jayden Dickerson (Shen) 5:58.
182 – Brenden Casey (34-15), 2nd: Quarterfinal – Casey pinned Seth Randolph (Aud) 0:27. Semifinal – Casey dec. Gavin Connell (Glen) 7-2. Championship – Karson Downey (Cla) maj. dec. Casey 10-1.
195 – Cohen Bruce (14-19), 4th: Quarterfinal – Bruce maj. dec. Ethan Richardson (Shen) 16-3. Semifinal – Zane Bendorf (H) pinned Bruce 1:27. Third-place match – Jaxon Miers (Cla) dec. Bruce 6-3.
220 – Miles Mundorf (31-12), 2nd: Semifinal – Mundorf dec Matt Schwery (H) 6-3. Championship – Mason Koehler (Glen) dec. Mundorf 3-0. Wrestleback for second – Mundorf dec. Samuel Daly (SWI) SV-1 9-4.
285 – Evan Sorensen (37-9), 1st: Semifinal – Sorensen pinned Steven Perkins (Shen) 0:20. Championship – Sorensen pinned Trent Patton (Glen) 2:44.
Audubon results
106 – Lane Elmquist (21-14), 3rd: Semifinal – Jesse Jens (H) maj. dec. Elmquist 11-2.
120 – Jack Stanerson (15-22), 4th: Semifinal – Vincent Mayberry (Glen) pinned Stanerson 0:39. Third-place match – Josh Hass (Atl) pinned Stanerson 3:49.
138 – Colin Hartl (6-37), DNP: Quarterfinal – Brody McKiney (H) pinned Hartl 1:34. Consolation round 1 – Hartl pinned Ryan Skeripski (Cla) 0:48. Consolation semifinal – Ian Connell (Glen) pinned Hartl 0:38.
160 – Carson Perdew (13-30), DNP: Quarterfinal – Kellan Scott (Glen) pinned Perdew 0:31. Consolation round 1 – Mark Harty (Shen) pinned Perdew 1:34.
182 – Seth Randolph (4-12), DNP: Quarterfinal – Brenden Casey (Atl) pinned Randolph 0:27. Consolation round 1 – Randolph pinned Christian Mayer (SWI) 0:48. Consolation semifinal – Jacob Rystrom (Shen) pinned Randolph 1:01.
285 – Jerix Squires (7-28), DNP: Quarterfinal – Bryson Harris (Cla) pinned Squires 0:38. Consolation semifinal – Steven Perkins (Shen) pinned Squires 1:51.