ATLANTIC – It took 95 minutes of hard fought play, but Riverside scored the winning goal to get by Atlantic in both teams' season opener on a chilly Monday night.
It was the first high school game on the Trojans' new turfed pitch, and for most of the first half, it appeared coach Matt Smith's team would successfully christen the new field.
But the Bulldogs rallied, and it was Mikey Casson who swooped around the right side and knocked in the winning score midway through the second overtime to come away with the 3-2 sudden-death victory.
"After the first overtime, I knew that we were in this and we just had to go for the win," said Casson. "I knew what I had to do and put the team on my back just to go for the goal and that's what I did."
Casson took the dish from Aiden Bell and protected the ball well from Trojan defenders before knocking the ball in from about 15 yards out.
Walking through the play, he said: "I knew we were good enough to keep it up front and we were keeping it up front and I knew it was going to come back to me because I'm fast enough to get up front. So I just pushed it up forward and make sure they knew I was back there for the drop they gave it to me on the right side and I had the opportunity and just took it."
Casson's goal completed a rally that saw Atlantic take an early 2-0 lead.
Tristan Mathiesen won a contested ball with Riverside defender and slipped a shot by Bulldog goalie Kaeden Pleas for the opening score in the 17th minute. Just six minutes later, Gershon Segura-Acevedo won a 50-50 ball and knocked in an unassisted goal just inside the box to make it a 2-0 game.
But the Bulldogs had two goals, also coming in a short burst, and both came from Rhett Bentley. The latter was on a nice breakaway where he beat his Trojan defener to tie the score at 2-apiece.
Both teams had their chances in the second half and the first overtime, but nothing materialized until Casson's winner.
Despite the loss, Smith thought his Trojans played well.
"Unlucky situation. I was just telling the boys at the end the two shots at the end bounced back to their feet and they were right open the goal. It was a really good game and we battled back and forth. We had a lead to start and we just let them score two goals to get back in the game."
Smith thought his team improved greatly from a scrimmage last week against West Central Valley.
"We couldn't pass the ball very well and (Monday) we were able to able to move the ball and just continue growing and we'll continue to get better," he said.
Atlantic's new synthetic-turfed pitch was made possible after passage of a multi-million dollar bond issue in 2019. The Trojans played at the Trojan Bowl all of last season while facility was under construction. The facility also included a new track, scoreboard and concession stand.