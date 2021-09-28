FORT DODGE – Iowa Western fell into a 3-0 deficit early on in its showdown with eighth-ranked Iowa Central.
The Reivers’ early turnover could have changed control of the game. Instead, the NJCAA’s fourth-ranked team used it to seize momentum, and a near turnover on the following drive resulted in a first down, and an eventual touchdown on a 13-yard reception by Michael Love.
From there, it was all Reivers as they used a 20-0 run to build a two-possession halftime lead, and ease to an eventual 36-22 victory Sunday at Dodger Stadium.
The early field goal after a Reivers’ turnover was the only time Iowa Central led. After quarterback Nate Glantz’s first touchdown throw, he engineered a five-play, 38-yard drive that ended with Milton Sargbah’s touchdown run.
Kaden Wethen’s field goal and a 50-yard touchdown reception by Aisea Toki increased the lead to 20-3. Iowa Central scored just before halftime to make it 20-10.
Sargbaugh had 149 of his 170 rushing yards after halftime, while Glantz scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to help the Reivers eventually pull away.
Iowa Western is now 2-0 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, having previously beaten Ellsworth. The Reivers, 3-0 overall, hosts ASA-Miami at 1 p.m. Saturday for homecoming.