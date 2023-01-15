ELK HORN – The run is key in basketball.
Saturday's girls' game pitting Audubon vs. Exira-EHK took a few missed shots by both teams for someone to break the ice, but once the Spartans scored, it was all the home team in a 60-20 rout over the Wheelers.
Makenzie Riley scored the game's first points at the 6:50 mark of the first quarter, and then it took less than two minutes to build a 12-0 lead and cruise to the victory.
Six of the eight players who saw court time for the Spartans scored, and Quinn Grubbs had 19 points, including a pair of threes in the game-opening spurt.
Audubon didn't get on the board except for a pair of free throws, one each by Rylee Brittan and Madison Steckler, in the opening quarter and didn't score the first field goal until Sienna Albertsen drained a three-pointer with 6:19 in the second period. By then, it was 30-6 Exira-EHK, and they were able to withstand the minu-run – 8-2 – the Wheelers went on.
Albertsen finished with 15 points as the only scoring threat for the Wheelers.
BOYS GAME
Audubon showed promise of staying with Exira-EHK in the first half, closing to within four points midway through the second period.
A three-point basket by Brody Schultes cut the Spartan lead to 25-21 with just over four minutes left, and it looked like the Wheelers would be in position for the upset.
Not so fast, as the Spartans went on a 9-3 run to close out the first half, then scored the first eight points of the second half to take command in an eventual 65-46 win over the Wheelers.
Coach Doug Newton's team went up 56-24 at the end of the third quarter, and a Cash Emgarten dunk punctuated the victory as they led by as much as 29 before both sides began clearing their benches.
Edward Miller was a bright spot for Audubon, scoring 17 points, nearly evenly dividing his output for the evening between halves. Exira-EHK had a pair with 15, Easton Nelson and Emgarten.
Slowly, the Spartans seized control,