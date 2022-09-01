ACGC vs. Woodward-Granger: It's the Chargers home opener, with the Chargers to rebound from a 20-14 loss to Greene County. Hawks' quarterback Carter Moran had 158 passing yards and a touchdown, while Dylan McCaulley added 150 yards and a touchdown on the ground in a 20-8 Week 1 win over Madrid.
Austin Kunkle had 81 yards for the Chargers in the Greene County loss.
AHSTW vs. Earlham: The Vikings were impressive in a Week 1 win over IKM-Manning and debuted at No. 10 in the Associated Press' Class A rankings. The Sternberg brothers – Kyle, with 151 passing yards and three touchdowns – and Luke, with 140 yards and a touchdown rushing – were instrumental. Nick Denning was strong on defense with nice tackles and two takeaways (a fumble and an interception).
Earlham took a 35-6 loss to Van Meter, Class 1A's second-ranked team, where the Cardinals were held to 193 total yards, including just 29 through the air. Brody Morrison had 78 yards, and only a fumble recovery by Ty Willem stopped a shutout.
Riverside vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert: It's a battle of 0-1 teams as the Bulldogs face their second opponent from the Hawkeye Ten Conference in a row.
Despite being shut out 41-0 against Red Oak, the Bulldogs still did some good things on offense, including 160 yards from Grady Jeppesen. The offense is very young, with a freshman (Jaxon Gordon, 45 yards) and a sophomore (Taven Moore, 35 yards) doing most of the ground work.
In a 21-17 loss to treynor, Brendan Monahan had 258 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also had 40 yards receiving. Kyle Irwin also kicked a 34-yard field goal.
Audubon at Boyer Valley: The Wheelers will be seeking more consistency after back-to-back losses to open the season, including last week's 42-20 loss to Southeast Warren.
Special teams play has been a highlight for the Wheelers the first two weeks, with a kickoff returned for a touchdown in Week 1 and Gavin Larsen's punt that was downed at the Hawks' 2-yard line against Southeast Warren.
Boyer Valley defeated River Valley 42-6 a week ago, and has a balanced attack, with 157 yards rushing and 131 yards passing. The individual offensive stats are also balanced, with six Bulldog backs getting touches – tops was Robert Brasel's 74 yards, but four others had anywhere from 13 to 25 yards – and three receiving for anywhere from 25 to 55 yards each.
CAM vs. Woodbine: The Cougars got a late interception from Collin Bower to stop a potential game-winning drive by Fremont-Mills in an exciting 26-25 win last week. Chase Spieker looks to pick up the mantle left by older brother, Lane, with his 186 yards passing and two touchdowns, while Austin Williams added 38 yards and a touchdown. Jack Follmann had 12.5 tackles.
Woodbine is coming off a 55-14 loss to East Mills. Brodyn Pryor had 283 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns, with Cameron Cline receiving for 170 yards and one of those scores.
Exira-EHK vs. West Harrison: A key Iowa eight-man District 10 battle looms as two Week 1 winners square off in Mondamin. The Spartans eked out a 40-34 win a year ago.
The Spartans were boosted by Aiden Flathers' four touchdowns, including an interception returned for a score, in a 61-22 Week 1 win over Griswold. In a 59-8 rout of Sioux City Siouxland Christian, West Harrison forced seven turnovers; it was two Mason-to-Mason connections (McIntosh to King) for a pair of touchdowns that was the highlight.
Griswold vs. Bedford: The Tigers had some encouraging signs despite losing several key players in their loss to Exira-EHK, including a pair of Bode Wyman-to-Auden Wilson hookups, of 30 and 58 yards, for touchdowns, while Mason Steinhoff had a 18-yard touchdown run.
Bedford beat Lamoni 76-6 last week, with 10 different Bulldogs getting the ball for rushes, led by Silas Walston's 60 yards and Adam Swaney's 51 yards. The Bulldogs forced three fumbles, and Watson added a 69-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.