For the Hawkeye Ten Conference, the race for girls’ basketball is still undecided.
And for Atlantic, the door is open for big things.
Big, big things, such as being part of a shared conference championship, should victory against against Harlan be tonight.
The Trojans fell to the Cyclones, 57-46, on Jan. 13, but that wasn’t the conference game. The game that will matter as far as Hawkeye Ten Conference standings – and potential glory – is tonight in the Trojans’ home gymnasium.
Since the earlier game against Harlan, the Trojans have won seven straight, including a pair of impressive wins over Iowa Class 1A No. 7 Council Bluffs St. Albert. Their latest win was a 38-point rout of Denison-Schleswig, 56-18.
Now, it comes down to the season finale against Harlan, and it’s as big as they come.
The Trojans’ top three scorers are sophomore Paytn Harter (14.6 ppg, 58.2% on field goals), and seniors Jada Jensen (10.9, 39.4%) and Aubrey Guyer (8.6, 41.2%). Harter leads on the boards with just under 10 per game, while Guyer (6.2) and Jensen (3.8) are right behind. Jensen is the assist leader with 4.7 per game, and senior Madison Huddleson right behind at 2.6.
For Harlan, sophomore Aubrey Schwieso has a 15.2 ppg average and is 47.9 from the field, while a pair of juniors – Erica Rust (13.4, 52.9%) and Hannah Sonderman (7.1, 36.4%) are also top scoring threats. On the boards, Rust has just under 10 per game, while Ava Monson (5.3) and Sonderman (4.6) are directly behind. Schweiso has 4.4 assists, with Monson at 3.2.
If Atlantic wins, the Trojans would end with an 8-2 Hawkeye Ten record, which would tie them with Glenwood, and possibly Council Bluffs Lewis Central as well. Lewis Central beat Harlan earlier this season, but that was apparently originally a non-conference game, with the actual conference game being postponed and it never got made up.
They’re still hoping to make up the Harlan-Lewis Central game, but if it doesn’t get made up, their earlier game could likely be then designated as the conference game, which would give the Titans a final 8-2 record and Harlan a 7-3 record.
“If we win, there’d be a three-way tie at the end of the season,” said Atlantic coach Dan Vargason. “If Harlan wins (tonight), that would still allow them to potentially win (the conference) outright. They’re the only team that can win it outright, as everyone else is at two losses.
“All we can do at the end of the day is control (what Atlantic can control),” he continued. “We have to win and if we do, we’re at least co-conference champions.”
Vargason deemed his team ready.
“Last time, they beat us at their place,” he said, noting the game will come down to defense being a little more sharp and free throws. “They shot every percentage and we didn’t. It was a credit to them. They beat us. It was a good basketball and they opened it up when we had to foul to stay in the game.”
Game time is 6 p.m., with the boys’ game to follow. That game also has major implications for the Hawkeye Ten Conference’s boys’ race.
OTHER GIRLS RACES
But first, most News-Telegraph area teams will have their regular-season finales tonight, prior to regional first-round games starting Thursday in Class 1A, Saturday in classes 2A and 3A and classes 4A and 5A next week.
Around the area, other conference races include the following:
Corner: Stanton is the outright conference champion after a win over Fremont-Mills. Griswold finished at the bottom of the league standings at the moment, but has a chance to get a league win when they host Essex tonight.
Rolling Valley: Woodbine, behind the efforts of Charlie Prior, clinched a share of the RVC championship with a win over Exira-EHK last week, and are heavily favored to cap off an outright league title with a win over West Harrison.
Exira-EHK will likely finish second at 14-2 in the league, given a win over Paton-Churdan, while CAM has finished its conference season in third place with a 11-5 record.
West Central Activites: Des Moines Christian is 13-0 and has at least a share of the conference title. The Lions can clinch with a win over third-place Earlham. Second-place Panorama plays Ogden at Wells Fargo Arena in their conference finale and needs a win and an upset by the Cardinals to force a share of the title.
ACGC will finish fourth in the league given a road win over Madrid.
Western Iowa: Underwood is the undisputed champion at 13-0, with only second-place Treynor (11-2) left; even with a Cardinal win tonight, the Eagles would still win the league by one game.
AHSTW was the top NT-area WIC finisher, coming in fourth with an 8-6 conference mark. Riverside was seventh with a 3-11 record and Audubon eighth at 2-12, both ahead of Missouri Valley.
A LOOK AT AREA
BOYS RACES
It’s Harlan and Denison-Schleswig, both with 8-1 records and leading the Hawkeye Ten Conference race as far as the boys’ basketball slate goes. Carroll Kuemper is 8-2 and needs help from Atlantic, who have just the Monarchs and Cyclones remaining.
Atlantic has the chance to play spoiler for the front-runners.
Coach Derek Hall’s Trojans, with a pair of wins, would force the Cyclones and Monarchs to share the title with the Knights. If the Trojans lose both, Harlan and Denison-Schleswig have the title share, but just one Trojan win in the last two games would mean there would be just a sole conference champion.
The Atlantic-Harlan game is tonight, before the Trojans travel to Denison on Tuesday, Feb. 14, for the regular-season finale. If they beat Harlan, the Trojans would end the conference schedule with a 4-6 record, potentially putting them in line for a seventh-place finish. Otherwise, the Trojans place eighth at 3-7, with league wins over Clarinda, Red Oak and Shenandoah.
Elsewhere around the News-Telegraph area:
Corner: East Mills is the outright conference champion. Griswold will be seeking to salvage a win in the conference season when they host Essex tonight.
Rolling Valley: West Harrison has laid sole claim to the conference championship, currently three games ahead of runner-up Exira-EHK (11-3), which was upset Friday night by Woodbine. The Hawkeyes would need to hold off Woodbine to finish the conference a perfect 14-0.
CAM has finished its conference season and, with a 9-5 record, will finish fourth in the league.
West Central Activites: Madrid and Van Meter are the conference leaders, each with 14-1 records.
While Van Meter is heavily favored to beat once-victorious Woodward Academy, it’s Madrid that has the big game of the week in the conference with a contest against fourth-place ACGC. That game has major implications, as Des Moines Christian can force a tie for second if they win their game against Earlham and the Chargers get the upset win. If Madrid wins, Madrid and Van Meter are co-champions.
ACGC, at 11-4 in WCAC play, has fourth-place locked up, regardless of the outcome vs. Madrid.
Western Iowa: AHSTW has won no worse than a share of the WIC title, and are favored to clinch an outright share of the title with a win over Tri-Center to complete the WIC slate at 15-1.
Riverside will finish sixth with a 5-11 league record if they beat last-place Logan-Magnolia tonight. Audubon could finish in a tie for seventh at 4-12 if they beat IKM-Manning in their WIC season finale.