HUXLEY – Ballard lived for the big play against Atlantic Friday night.
The Trojans paid the price.
A 72-yard touchdown reception, a 52-yard run that set up another score and a 45-yard scoring run by the Bombers. Those were just the highlights for the hosts in Huxley.
Atlantic, meantime, could get nothing going all night long, and the result was a 48-0 win by a Ballard team that is probably quite a bit better than their 2-2 record shows.
For coach Joe Brummer and his team, it’s back to the drawing board as they enter Class 3A District 6 play next week, and it won’t be an easy draw in ADM.
“No. 2, their quarterback (Ashton Hermann) is a stud out there and did a phenomenal,” understated Brummer. “They were more physical at the point of attack on both offense and defense.”
Not much else needed to be said on this night. Ballard was impressive.
The Bombers forced a three-and-out of the Trojans to start the game, then went on an 11-play, 83-yard drive that culminated in Eli Rouse’s 18-yard sweep around the right side.
It was a sign of things to come.
The Trojans were able to muster just two first downs in the first half, and one of the bigger plays was on their second series. Caden Andersen completed an 8-yard pass completion to Garrett McLaren that resulted in a first down and one of the rare times the Trojans reached Bomber territory. But Andersen was sacked on first down and the Trojans got just one more yard before being forced to punt.
It was all Bombers from there.
A 72-yard pass with Jayden Cattell when he was wide open went for the second score with time expired in the first quarter, and quarterback Ashton Hermann – who connected on that first pass play – added a 9-yard run up the gut and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Rouse for a second score made it 28-0 at halftime.
Hermann’s 12-yard touchdown run made it 35-0 just 3-1/2 minutes into the second half, and a 45-yard pass to Gabe Methum and a 7-yard touchdown run by Gabe Christensen completed the scoring.
The Trojans were held to just 55 total yards, including 31 on the ground in 25 rushes. Andersen was 7-for-12 for 24 yards. Dante Hedrington was the lead rusher, held to 17 yards against a strong Bomber front line.
Now, it’s off to district play and ADM, a team that was knocking on the door of being ranked in this past week’s Class 3A rankings.
“Blcoking and getting physical at the point of attack,” said Brummer on things the Trojans will be working on as they travel to Adel to face the Tigers.