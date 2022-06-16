MISSOURI VALLEY – Carter Pellett pounded his third home run of the week, and it was one of two extra base hits he had to power Atlantic to an 11-9 non-conference win Wednesday night over Missouri Valley.
The Trojans ended with 15 hits, with Jayden Proehl and Wyatt Redinbaugh each collecting three and, along with Pellett, Ethan Sturm and Garrett McLaren getting two. McLaren and Pellett also drove in two runs
Nolan Waters picked up the win, walking three and combining with Garrett McLaren to strike out 10 batters on the night.
Missouri Valley led 4-2 going into the fourth inning, when Atlantic struck for five runs in the top of the fifth and added three more in the sixth to make it an 11-5 game. The Big Reds attempted to rally but fell short in the bottom of the seventh.