HARLAN – There was a point midway through the third quarter of Tuesday’s Iowa Class 1A district boys’ basketball championship that Exira-EHK could have made it a one-possession game.
Down just 34-29 after ralling from a 12-point halftime deficit against fifth-ranked AHSTW, a layup attempt by the Spartans was off the mark. The Vikings got the rebound instead, and one of their super shooters, Kyle Sternberg, instead was fouled while attempting his shot attempt.
Count the shot, the free throw, and once again it was an eight-point game, advantage AHSTW at 37-29.
That was the big swing and the Vikings were able to ride that momentum basically the rest of the way to a 62-53 District 15 championship and put them one game away from the state tournament.
Both coaches agreed the play was big.
“That’s huge,” said Vikes’ coach G.G. Harris. “Those are like loose balls and rebounds and run-outs and things like that and we were controlling that, and there was a swing there where they (Exira-EHK) was getting all those plays. For us, we got a little luck there and ... that’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to keep playing. The ball bounced our way and we were able to go down to the other end and get a three-point play and that allowed us to breathe a little bit and regain control.”
Exira-EHK oach Doug Newton didn’t disagree.
“Oh yeah,” he said. “The lazy shots, those all got to go in and there was plenty of contact there, good lord. Those guys are big and long and athletic and making us earn everything we got.
“If we get a couple in that run-out and they don’t get that three-point play at the other end maybe that changes things a little bit,” he said. “I was ready to call a time out to calm everybody down and catch their breath a little bit and get the crazy out of the game.”
A three-pointer at the buzzer for AHSTW made it 46-35, and the Vikings grew the lead to as much as 20 points on a late three by Raydden Grobe before both teams started to send in subs.
The Spartans led early, by as much as 7-4 on Easton Nelson’s bucket midway through the first quarter, and last led 11-9 before the Vikings went on a 15-2 run to take an 11-point lead with 3-1/2 minutes left in the half.
Nelson had a team-high 11 to lead Exira-EHK, which finished 15-9. They don’t have a senior on the roster, and three sophomores – Cash Emgarten, Aiden Flathers and Jackson Radcliff – started and were key members of the Spartans’ success.
Grobe had the hot hand for the Vikings with 17 points, while Sternberg added 16 and Brayden Lund 12.
The Vikings (23-1) advanced to the Class 1A Substate 8 championship Saturday at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. The opponent is West Harrison, a 21-3 team that ousted Coon Rapids-Bayard 75-40 in the District 16 championship.