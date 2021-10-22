ANITA – There was an old song that had a lyric, “Second verse, just like the first.”

With apologies to Herman’s Hermits and “I’m Henry VIII I Am,” a revised lyric might befit CAM’s second blowout of East Mills this year: It was the second game that was just like the first.

This time, it was a 66-0 smashing in Friday’s first round Iowa eight-man playoffs.

Earlier this season, the Cougars won 78-7, making their margin of victory this year 144-7 over the Wolverines.

The Cougars went up 58-0 and were never threatened. The defense recorded three sacks and forced five Wolverine turnovers, including three interceptions. Jack Follmann returned a pick for a 14-yard touchdown.

Lane Spieker had 209 rushing yards and five touchdowns, to go along with his only completed pass for a 13-yard touchdown to Colby Rich. Cade Ticknor added 91 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns and Austin Williams had 85 yards and a score.

The Cougars, now 9-0, will find out their pod and their round of 16 opponent sometime around 9 a.m. today, when the Iowa High School Athletic Association makes the announcements. However, it appears coach Barry Bower’s team will host both the round of 16 and quarterfinal game.

