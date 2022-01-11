ATLANTIC – On the surface, there might not be a lot that could be said about Atlantic’s loss Monday night to Council Bluffs St. Albert.
But there were a number of things that contributed to the loss, according to coach Dan Vargason.
“The biggest thing tonight was, we didn’t really execute very well,” he said.
He said there were turnovers, rushing to get into sets after the Saintes sped up the press, and execution on offense was lacking.
“We talked about that we aren’t always going to shoot like we did against Shen(andoah) or (Carroll) Kuemper, but when you mix it with bad shot selection and playing fast, that can be a bad situation,” he said. “That’s something we didn’t do very well tonight.
“It comes down to ... a lack of energy. If you don’t have energy it doesn’t matter, and that’s what it comes down to.”
The Trojans were limited to four free throws in the first quarter, including a single make by Jada Jensen at the 5:21 mark for the game’s first points. The Saints then went on a 12-1 run before the Trojans started to claw their way back.
For their part, the team did play pretty decently in the second quarter, and took the lead midway through when Aspen Niklasen drained both free throws for a 13-12 advantage. Aubrey Guyer then responded to a Saintes field goal with a make of her own to make it 15-14. But that was the last time the Trojans would lead.
Using a balanced attack with five different players scoring, St. Albert turned a 20-16 halftime lead into a rout, going on a 16-4 run to take command. Paytn Harter had a basket early in the fourth quarter to draw the Trojans to 38-27, but it got no closer.
Harter led the Trojan scoring attack with nine points while Jensen added eight. Pearl Reisz had a game-high 15 points to lead St. Albert, while four other Saintes had between eight and 10 points each.
Atlantic (3-9, 2-6 Hawkeye Ten) will now need to regroup quickly as they host Clarinda today. The Trojans beat the Cardinals 54-46 on the road, but Vargason noted how important it is to forget the St. Albert game and focus on Clarinda.
“This is one we’ve got to flush quick ... and we’ve got another one (home against Harlan) Friday. If you come out and pout in the Hawkeye Ten, you’re going to be pouting again and again and again,” he said. “I know our girls are going to be tough and respond to this and Clarinda better be ready.”