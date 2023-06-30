ELK HORN – “Big shoes to fill.”
That was the thought going around in the Exira-EHK softball camp after last year’s regional final. An all-state pitcher, Macy Emgarten, was leaving the program after winning 76 games over her high school career and a senior-year ERA of a sparkling 0.95.
Three eighth graders have stepped in to fill those shoes nicely.
Riley Miller, Taryn Petersen and Brooklyn Flathers, each eighth graders, have helped the Spartans exceed expectations this summer on the softball diamond.
With a combined ERA of 1.98 and 122 strikeouts between them, Miller, Petersen and Flathers have combined to lead the Spartans to another Rolling Valley Conference championship, a No. 15 state ranking in Iowa Class 1A, and a 20-3 record heading into the regional tournament, which starts next week.
Ask them what’s led to their success, they’ll each readily answer.
“You have to stay positive. Even when you’re down you have to stay positive,” said Miller.
“Having a good attitude and being ready for whatever’s going to happen,” said Petersen.
“Staying confident,” Flathers said simply.
The threesome have been playing ball together pretty much since their kindergarten and first-grade years. Miller recalls how she got involved in pitching in the first place.
“Taryn got me into pitching,” said Miller. “When we were in third grade, Taryn had a pitching lesson and invited me to come with her and I fell in love with it.”
Petersen said she stepped up when there wasn’t a pitcher. “I thought I’d step up and just do it,” she said.
“Just watching softball in general and playing it. Pitching I was just interested in it,” said Flathers.
And each has a pitch that works the best for them, with Miller’s riseball, Petersen’s changeup and Flathers also relying on off-speed and fastballs.
“A lot of people like swinging at higher pitches,” said Miller. “When my rise ball goes out of the zone and they swing at it they won’t touch it.”
Petersen said her changeup is a lot like the fastball pitch in a way. “They come in at two completely different speeds and so when the changeup comes in they’re not ready for it,” she said.
Coach Andrea Schwery and her predecessor were actually in this situation before, when Emgarten and fellow 2022 graduate Mollie Rasmussen were eighth graders, replacing a veteran crew. During the initial stages of the off-season, it appeared junior Hannah Nelson, possibly senior Shay Burmeister would be handling the bulk of the pitching duties.
“When (Emgarten and Rasmussen) graduated ... you’ve just got to start working earlier and find someone,” she said. “We thought we’d be doing pitching by committee, but then we had (the eighth graders) step up.”
While Nelson and Burmeister are still available, all has gone well with youth on the mound. And, of course, some good catching, with senior Quinn Grubbs and junior Gemini Goodwin calling the signals and handling the deliveries well.
“I didn’t know what I was going to get out of the three eighth graders this year,” said Schwery of her three rookie pitchers. “They’ve worked really hard this off-season and they never missed pitching practice during the winter starting in January and going through May, so the work ethic you’re starting to see how that’s paying off this year.”
The stats bear out their success.
Miller (14-2) has thrown 1,236 pitches in 93-2/3 innings, striking out 115 batters, while walking 28 and hitting one batter; her ERA is 1.35. Petersen has yet to record a decision, having pitched 6-1/3 innings, but has five strikeouts to her credit, while Flathers (2-0) has six varsity innings under her belt with a 2.33 ERA and a pair of strikeouts.
The coach has noted what makes each of her pitchers successful.
“Riley’s pitched the most innings,” said Schwery. “I’d say her strength is she has a lot of different pitches she can throw, and she has good control for an eighth grader. I trust her to throw strikes and hit the spots when she’s out there.
“Taryn’s our fastest pitcher. She has a lot of potential and continues to throw it. I’d say she throws even harder than Riley,” she continued, noting that she’s working on her consistency. “Brooklyn is definitely more of an off-speed pitcher, and she consistently throws strikes. If we need to get out of an inning and just let the batters hit the ball we put her in there and she does a good job.”
The three really have supported each other, and also have confidence in both the offense and defense. The Spartans have outscored opponents 179-47, while the defense has committed just 25 errors. Team batting average sits at .372, with Miller hitting .540 and Burmeister’s .467 tops.
“When put a lot of runs, like we have lately, it takes a lot of pressure off me and our defense,” said Miller.
All three are mutli-sport athletes. They all play volleyball and are slated to run track, plus Petersen and Miller are expected to play basketball this winter.
Exira-EHK has a first-round bye, and will play either Audubon or Tri-Center of Neola in the regional quarterfinals Wednesday, July 5, at Kimballton. It’ll be either Riverside or Woodbine in the semifinals, and likely No. 2-ranked Southeast Warren in the regional final.
All as the Spartans gear for what could be their first state tournament trip since consolidation in 2010.
And a building block for what could be the next big multi-year run for Exira-EHK.
“They’ve just got to keep working at it,” said Schwery. “Sometimes it’s hard when you’re an eighth grader to see one person succeeding so early and trying to compare, but I think they encourage each other and support each other.”