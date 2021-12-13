OAKLAND – High school girls’ wrestling continues to grow in popularity in Iowa, and there was plenty of action involving the girls at the Riverside Invitational on Saturday.
Two area girls claimed championships in their weight divisions.
In the 192-212 class, AHSTW’s Bella Canada pinned both of her opponents in the third period to claim the title. In Round 1, she pinned Creston/Orient-Macksburg’s Savanah Sistad in 5:26, then came back to pin Tia Tiegre of Aurora (Mo.) in 4:56.
Riverside’s Carly Henderson was the other area winner, taking the 119-125 weight class. She pinned both Jocey McEntaffer of Atlantic-CAM and Mae Sikes of Aurora to claim the division title.
Atlantic-CAM sent three wrestlers into action. Quincy Sorensen was fourth at 103-113, while McEntaffer and Ellen Gerlock (168-171) were third.
For Riverside, Jayden Carrigan was runner-up at 117-123, while Kiara Meek (144-150) and Allyson Keener (151-157) were third.