BOYS
CLASS 1A
Pigtail, Tuesday, May 17: Atlantic (9) at Tri-Center (8), 5 p.m. at Neola City Park.
Quarterfinals, Thursday, May 19, 6:30 p.m.: Atlantic/Tri-Center winner vs. Treynor; Riverside (5) at AHSTW (4); Panorama (7) at West Central Valley (2); Council Bluffs St. Albert (6) at Underwood (3).
Semifinals, Monday, May 23, 6:30 p.m.: Atlantic/Tri-Center/Treynor vs. Riverside/AHSTW at Treynor; Panorama/West Central Valley vs. St. Albert/Underwood at Stuart.
Championship, May 25, 6:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners at Treynor.
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
Region 2
First round, May 18, 6 p.m.: AHSTW at Underwood; Council Bluffs St. Albert at Harlan; Missouri Valley vs. Tri-Center at Neola City Park; Logan-Magnolia at Treynor.
Semifinals, May 24, 6 p.m.: AHSTW-Underwood vs. Harlan-St. Albert winner at Underwood; Tri-Center/Missouri Valley vs. Treynor/Logan-Magnolia winner at Neola City Park.
Championship, May 26, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners at highest-remaining ranked team home site.
CLASS 2A
Region 2
First round, May 20, 6 p.m.: Carrol at Atlantic; Creston at Glenwood.
Semifinals, May 24, 6 p.m.: Atlantic-Carroll winner vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central at Council Bluffs; Glenwood-Creston winner vs. ADM at Adel.
Championship, May 26, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners at highest-remaining ranked team home site.