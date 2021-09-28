VOLLEYBALL
* Corner Conference Tournament: Griswold advanced to the Corner Conference tournament semifinals after going 1-1 on the evening Monday night at Sidney.
The Tigers got a win over Essex (25-13, 25-15) before falling to the host Cowgirls (25-9, 25-15).
The Tigers served 98.6% on the night with 11 aces spread out over the two matches. Lydia Greiman led the team from the service line with four aces and Brenna Rossell scored two aces. Brenna Rossell also had 12 kills followed by Makenna Askeland with seven kills and Marissa Askeland with four kills.
Lydia Greiman and Carolina Arcia ran the offense with 17 and seven assists respectively. Anna Kelley led the defense with 11 digs and Brenna Rossell and Makenna Askeland each had six digs followed by Carolina Arcia with five digs.