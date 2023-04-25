Atlantic's track teams will be heading to Carroll for its state qualifying meet.
The Trojans were assigned to a Class 3A SQM meet at Carroll Athletic Stadium, a site they competed at in 2019, for the meet to take place Thursday, May 11.
In recent years, state qualifiers have been at Glenwood and Denison.
At Carroll, the Trojans will compete against the host Tigers, plus Ballard, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan and Storm Lake.
Meets will begin at 4 p.m., and in Class 3A the top two finishers in each event from each of the eight SQMs automatically qualify for the state meet. The next eight best performances from around the state will fill out the remainder of the state field, for a total of 24 qualifiers for each event.
Elswhere around the News-Telegraph area:
CLASS 2A: AHSTW will be competing at Van Meter. Other teams are the host Bulldogs, Colfax-Mingo, Des Moines Christian, Missouri Valley, Ogden, Panorama, Pleasantville, Treynor, Underwood, West Central Valley and Woodward-Granger.
The top two finishers in each event from each of the eight SQM meets, plus the next eight best performances statewide qualify for state.
CLASS 1A: All six of the area's Class 1A schools – ACGC, Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK, Griswold and Riverside – are at an SQM hosted by ACGC, and will be at Guthrie Center.
The champion in each event from each of the 10 SQMs is assured a spot at the state meet, alongside the next 14 best times from across the state.
Hummel Relays: AHSTW and Riverside tied for fourth in the team standings at Woodbine's home meet, each coming home with 73 points.
The Vikings didn't have an event win, but had six runner-up finishes to help boost their point total. Luke Sternberg had a hand in three: the 200-meter dash (23.71), the 400-meter dash (52.83) and the sprint medley relay (in 1:42.63, along with Seth Pope, David Madill and Nick Denning). Caleb Hatch was second in the 800-meter run (2:10.08), along with Gavin Newcomb in the 110-meter hurdles (15.90) and the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:08.40.
The Bulldogs were three-event winners, all in relays: the 4x400-meter (3:37.45), sprint medley (1:39.72) and distance medley (3:42.00). The 4x800-meter relay was second at 9:34.37.