DES MOINES – Sprints helped carry area teams on the first day of the Iowa Class 1A state track meet.
So did hurdles, particularly for the News-Telegraph area’s best bet for a state championship.
The CAM boys’ shuttle hurdle relay, the team that placed fifth at the Drake Relays and has been ruling the event in southwest Iowa, was placed in the second heat of six. After Lisbon earlier had set the class standard with a 59.96, the Cougars then had to wait until all the other heats were run.
No problem: the Cougars – Jack Follmann, Cale Maas, Collin Bower and Sam Foreman – got in to Saturday’s finals at 1:00.90, the second-best time in the class’ preliminary heats. It’s the second year in a row they’re in the finals.
“Should hold up,” Follmann said while watching the other heats on the videoboard with his teammates. “Didn’t run our best, and we definitely feel we could have run faster. But we’ll take second. Felt pretty good and got out pretty good. Some of the middle hurdles could have been better.”
Foreman said finishing behind Lisbon should provide some motivation to get them in the finals, and potentially win a state championship. Most of the year, CAM has held either the top or the second-best time among all Class 1A schools, and has consistently been in the top 10 if all four classes were considered.
“Our game plan for the prelims was to get us in the fast heat. Anything can happen once you get into that,” said Foreman. “Not our best time all year but definitely something we can all improve upon and we can definitely run a much faster time on Saturday.”
ACGC also was in the boys’ event, coming in 10th with a time of 1:03.43.
SPRINTS RULE
Even if it’s not exactly your best effort, if you place eighth in a preliminary heat, you’re in. And it was eighth for Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn that got her a date into Saturday’s girls’ 100-meter dash finals at the Iowa Class 1A state meet, with a time of 13.10.
She ran the first heat of a three-heat 100-meter prelim, and admitted it was “so nerve-wracking” having to wait and see if she made it. “I’m so happy I made it,” she said in the end.
“I didn’t feel the best about my race. I knew I could go faster, with the heat all day. I hope Saturday I can run a better race,” she said. “One down, and I’ve got three more (today), which’ll be the 100 hurdles, 4x200 and 4x100 prelims.”
ACGC’s Austin Kunkle had a great morning, finishing with the top preliminary time in the 200-meter dash, in 21.90, and posting the second-fasted time in the 100-meter dash prelim at 11.08. Both times were out of the second heat.
Exira-EHK’s Cash Emgarten also competed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and his time of 22.56 in the 200 was the seventh fastest in the prelims. He’ll be in action again on Saturday.
The Spartan junior fell just short in the 100, in at 11.55 for 10th place.
“The 200 felt really good,” he said. “I got out strong and was able to keep it up. The 100 it was a little bit hotter and I got a little gassed.
“In the 200, I was shooting for a 22.8 and I blew that out of the water,” he continued. “My goal (int he 100) was 11.3 but that’s OK.”
Emgarten feels he’s progressed well this season, with a 1-second improvement in the 200 and a half-second best in the 100. His goal is to get out of the blocks and catch up with at least the 3-4-5 guys in the 200 finals’ pack.
“So far it’s been great. It’s a great atmosphere and I just love it,” he said. “Lots of fans and people from our school.”
The Riverside girls have some big goals this week, with their best relays – the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 – coming today.
“This year we’re going to be cheering on our teammates and supporting them no matter what,” she said. “We’re proud of everyone here.”
Also in Saturday’s finals will be Audubon’s Madison Steckler, having placed fourth in the 200-meter preliminaries with a time of 26.19. Earlier, she anchored the shuttle hurdle relay team of Michelle Brooks, Mattie Nielsen and Madison Burr to an 11th-place finish.
“Being able to compete in four events, I’m definitely grateful that I made it one last time and get to experience this with my teammates,” said Steickler, who’ll compete in the 100-meter hurdles and 4x400-meter relay today. “I’m proud of my teammates. They’ve put in the work and obviously they had to put in some work to get us here.”
OTHER EVENTS
Also on Thursday, Day 1 of the state track meet:
Boys shot put:
- CAM’s Corbin Peach ended with a best throw of 42’6”, while ACGC’s Payton Jacobe peaked at 45’8”.
Girls 3000-meter run:
- Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger came in 13th with a time of 11:29.40, a season best by 24 seconds. A two-time qualifier in the 3000, the Wheeler sophomore placed 12th in the same event a year ago.
Boys’ 3200-meter run:
- ACGC senior Justin Reinhart finished 15th with a time of 10:20.15.
• Girls’ 4x800: Riverside got off to a promising start, with Carly Henderson leading through the first leg and Veronica Schechinger holding the top two most of the way. But even though the Lady Dawgs faded down the stretch, they – along with Bailey Richardson and Bentley Rone – still pulled out an 11th-place finish, timing out at 10:01.03. This is a new state best for the school.
ACGC, led by Hayden Coffmann, Adalyn Benson, Katelyn Schaefer and Ava Campbell, finished 20th at 10:29.72.
Boys’ 4x800:
- The ACGC foursome of Andrew Mahaffey, Ty Ellis, Jarrett McClain and Gavin Sloss, finished 18th in 8:37.03, while Riverside’s Mason McCready, Landyn Schoenrock, Teagen Schechinger and Hayden Hensley finished 20th in 8:39.37.
Boys’ 400-meter dash:
- Maas, a senior at CAM, placed 15th with a time of 51.98.