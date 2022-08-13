Four golfers were under par after Day 2 of the 2022 Tournament of Champions, and it was Matt Weresh who maintained a three-stroke lead over the rest of the Open Division field.
TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS DAY 2: Matt Weresh maintains lead at TOC
