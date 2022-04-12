SHENANDOAH – Atlantic endured a strong, gusty wind and came in second at the Shenandoah Invitational Tuesday afternoon at the American Legion Golf Club.
Lane Nelson had the low score of the day for the Trojans, firing in a 40 in the nine-hole tournament, modified due to forecast weather. His score was good for seventh place.
Also in the top 12 were Cruz Weaver (42) and Tristan Hayes (43), good for 11th and 12th, respectively. Garrett McLaren rounded out the scoring with a 45.
The winds started at 20-plus mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. Coach Ed Den Beste admitted conditions made for a grind-it-out day, especially on crosswind holes. Bogey golf was going to be pretty good on several holes.
"It was good to see Lane have a low score today. Cruz also played well today, and nice to see him in the top-4 again," said Den Beste. "Tristan was solid with the 43 and Garrett had a great start but the last five holes had some struggles.
"Roth started with a 4-putt and had to really work today to keep the score down. Good to see Cooper play in a tournament today. He can bring that score down," he continued. "The team score was solid today but we needed a couple in the 30s to beat Maryville."
The Trojans compete at Fox Run Golf Course in Council Bluffs on Thursday.
Shenandoah Invitational
Tuesday, April 12 at American Legion Golf Club, Shenandoah
Team scores: 1. Maryville (Mo.) 165, 2. Atlantic 170, 3. Glenwood 173, 4. Harlan 180, 5. Clarinda 189, 6. Denison-Schleswig 200, 7. Red Oak 221, 8. Shenandoah 228.
Atlantic scores: Lane Nelson 40, Cruz Weaver 42, Tristan Hayes 43, Garrett McLaren 45, Roth Den Beste 47, Cooper Jipsen 54.