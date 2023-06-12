SOFTBALL
Creston Invitational: Atlantic went 0-4 over the weekend at the John Stephens Classic, dropping games to Earlham (14-1), Ankeny (11-0), Bondurant-Farrar (5-1) and Clarke (6-2).
Probably the best game of the weekend was against Bondurant-Farrar, wherein the Trojans led 1-0 until the top of the seventh, when the Bluejays rallied for five runs. Claire Pellett had a one-out hit to reach in the first and eventually scored on an error.
Riley Wood and Zoey Kirchhoff had RBIs in the sixth inning to cut into the lead vs. Clarke. Against Ankeny, the Trojans were limited to one baserunner, off Kirchhoff's hit, while she scored in the third inning against Earlham to cut into a 3-0 lead for the Trojans' lone run in that game.
Riverside Invitational: The Lady Dawgs won both their games at their own Invitational Saturday, sweeping Sidney 13-0 and East Mills 6-3.
Against the Cowgirls, Madison Kelley led with three hits, two RBI and a run, while Adaline Martens added a double and two RBI as they needed just three innings to secure the win. Ayla Richardson struck out four and gave up one hit.
Martens had two hits, two runs and an RBI in Riverside's victory over the Wolverines. Sophia Fenner struck out five on two hits in picking up the win.
Exira-EHK 9, CAM 1: Karys Hunt had a highlight for the Cougars, hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning as the Spartans won the Rolling Valley Conference game Friday at Anita.
The Spartans were led by Quinn Grubbs' 3-for-5 night at the plate, with two home runs and three RBI, while Taryn Petersen had three hits. Riley Miller had a complete-game effort, striking out 12.
AHSTW 11, Council Bluffs St. Albert 3: Halle Goodman had four hits and four RBI as the Lady Vikes cruised to the win Saturday over the Saintes in non-conference action.
Also with two hits: Kendra Hansen, Graycen Partlow, Bryanna Wood and Rylie Knop. Sienna Christensen picked up the win, striking out three.
BASBEALL
Exira-EHK 9, CAM 3: The Spartans picked up their first win over the Cougars in six years.
Key in the efforts was Jaiden Pettepier, who led the Exira-EHK offense with two hits and three RBI. Trey Petersen struck out eight in six innings for the Spartans to pick up the win.
For CAM, it was the capper of a four-loss week, wherein they also lost to Lenox. Chase Spieker led the way with three hits and an RBI, while Brody Paulsen and Jack Follmann added two hits.