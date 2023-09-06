Compared to some other people near these areas, Nolan Waters has undoubtedly had a busy summer.
Waters, a senior at Atlantic High School, has participated in a number of rodeos during the summer. He participated in the competition at Comstock, Neb., and ended in second.
He has recently ridden a couple bulls without getting bucked off, and despite this, he is only a few positions short of the money, which is actually not that bad considering his age.
When I asked him how riding a bull makes him feel, he replied that it is like nothing he has ever experienced before and that he is unable to describe it. It seems as though every time he is on the bull, he blacks out.
He clarified to me that he is unquestionably an adrenaline junkie. I also asked him how he got into the sport, and he replied, “I woke up one day and thought it’d look cool.” He then decided to give it a try, and he went on to say that he is grateful that he is even offered to compete in something he enjoys.
In the end, he discussed his strategy and views, assured that it would result in an unbelievable lifestyle. While practicing on a stationary bull at his home, he sometimes just goes back to the fundamentals and watches his film to get sharper. The “Double S” family, who calls the southwest Iowa town of Sidney home, has ingrained these practice techniques into Nolan’s head.
Shad, Cash and Cade Smith are the reason Nolan is able to continue riding bulls, they put on all the events that Nolan attends over the summer and they host practice pens to sharpen up the tools. He added that confidence must be his mindset.
Nolan’s best friend and mentor, Bode Spence, preaches confidence and having fun, and if you aren’t having fun then you’re there for the wrong reason. You might get bucked off if you think about being afraid or getting bucked off. He added that it was a mental battle and that you had to learn from others’ constructive criticism as well as your own.
Nolan, who also plays basketball, football and tennis at Atlantic, argued that riding a bull isn’t similar to other sports because you cannot stay on a high horse or anything like that. You have a team behind you, and you can trust them. Bull riding is all about independence; your only sources for assistance are you, your bull and God.
That brings up the technique of his strategy, which he shared with me. The one lesson they want you to learn is to avoid your pockets, only lift on your rope when the bull delivers his kick and never be on your bottom. Stay over the rope with your chin down, chest out, and free arm kept firm and under control. However, if you follow their instructions, you’ll be alright. If not, you’ll quickly be pulled around and bucked off. Of course there are hazards associated with pursuing this sport, but as Nolan put it, you simply have to be aware of them and be confident.
Nolan had caught his hand this summer. When I questioned him about what he was thinking, he replied that it had already practically finished before he noticed. The rosin – a solid form of resin used by bull riders for additional grip – held his hand in place while the powder had his hand stuck and had simply gotten hung up. He said that in order to get off, you have to go into your hand, but he just jerked around to the left instead of the right and he got flung under.
The most risky situation might be due to the simplest thing. Nolan intends to enroll at Iowa Central Community College because they have a rodeo team and a welding department.
“We all pray”, he responded when I asked him what one thing he says or considers before he gets on the bull. The prayer says “pray over my bull, pray for the safety for all my brothers and sisters that are competing in the arena, pray to ask God to keep my bull sure footed so the bull doesn’t fall over, and pray to let us perform to the best of our abilities and keep us safe”
I also asked Nolan what one Bible verse or thought he tries to keep in mind to stay safe and be reminded to make wise decisions, and he said Isaiah 41:10: “So do not fear for I am with you; do not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”