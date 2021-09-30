Griswold's football team will not be taking the field Friday night against Lenox.
In a tweet posted Thursday morning by the school's athletic department, "Due to low numbers with illness and injuries. Griswold will be canceling this Friday nights football game with Lenox."
Per Iowa High School Athletic Association rules, the game will go down as a 1-0 forfeit victory for Lenox.
Griswold was coming off a 57-12 loss to East Union a week ago in Afton. The Tigers had hoped to at least be competitive in a game some observers maybe thought they had a realistic chance of winning, but injuries and illnesses were major factors in the outcome.
The Tigers hoping to return to action Friday, Oct. 8, at home vs. Fremont-Mills. The remaining scheduled game is Oct. 15 vs. West Harrison at Mondamin. Per IHSAA guidelines, Griswold has the option of scheduling a ninth regular season game on Oct. 22.