TABOR – Griswold had one of its best outings at the Corner Conference meet in recent years, bringing home four event titles between the boys and girls after Tuesday's meet at Fremont-Mills High School.
Paige Luft took the discus title for the girls, recording a winning throw of 110'6".
For the boys, Cody Dorscher is showing potential as being one of the conference's top middle- and long-distance runners, winning the 800- and 3200-meter runs. He nipped Wyatt Franks of East Mills by three seconds with a time of 2:16.14, while he posted a 27-second win over Andreas Buttry of Sidney in the 3200-meter run, winning in 11:15.
Cale Swain was the other winner for the Tigers, taking the long jump with a best jump of 19'7.5".
Corner Conference meet
Tuesday, May 3, at Tabor
Boys results
Team scores: 1. East Mills 141, 2. Stanton 119, 3. Sidney 104, 4. Fremont-Mills 97, 5. Griswold 67 6. Essex 54.
Griswold results (top 6)
High jump: 4. Aiden Kennedy 5'4". Long jump: 1. Cale Swain 19'7.5". 3200: 1. Cody Dorscher 11:15.00. Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Griswold 1:15.08. 100: 5. Cale Swain 12.39. Distance medley relay: 5. Griswold 4:30.06. 110 hurdles: 5. Peyton Cook 18.16. 800: 1. Cody Dorscher 2:16.14, 6. Bode Wyman 2:35.05. 200: 2. Cale Swain 24.80. 400 hurdles: 5. Peyton Cook 1:04.00. 1600: 2. Cody Dorscher 5:5.69.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Fremont-Mills 177, 2. Stanton 105, 3. East Mills 94, 4. Essex 79, 5. Griswold 70, 6. Sidney 53
Griswold results (top 6)
Shot put: 4. Paige Luft 31'4.5". Discus: 1. Paige Luft 110'6". Sprint medley: 3. Griswold 2:07.05. 4x800: 2. Griswold 11:49.60. Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Griswold 1:18.63. 100: 6. R'nya Kirchhoff 15.96. Distance medley relay: 2. Griswold 4:55.27. 400: 5. Whitney Pennock 1:15.98. 4x200: 2. Griswold 2:01.43. 100 hurdles: 5. Whitney Pennock 19.87. 800: 4. Dakota Reynolds 2:52.32. 400 hurdles: 5. Addison Adams 1:19.40. 4x100: 3. Griswold 57.04. 4X400: 5. Griswold 4:58.84.