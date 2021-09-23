A few quick takes on Friday's area football games:
* Riverside at AHSTW: The Bulldogs were ranked fourth in Class A this past week, thanks to Austin Kremkowski's 1,223 total yards and 12 touchdowns, and Rhett Bentley's 726 rushing yards for eight scores. Big plays have fueled the 'Dogs this season, with touchdowns of 63, 75 and 85 yards among them. The Vikings opened with a win but have dropped three tough contests in a row; however, junior quarterback Kyle Sternberg is starting to show form with 575 passing yards. Denver Pauley has 318 yards rushing and a pair of scores.
* Bedford at Exira-EHK: It's the Spartans homecoming, and coach Tom Petersen's team will be looking to bounce back after being held to a touchdown and fewer than 100 yards against Audubon. The Bulldogs also started the season 2-0 but have dropped the last two. Silas Watson has 329 rushing yards on 50 carries and five touchdowns for Bedford.
* Griswold at East Union: The Tigers and Eagles are looking for their best chance yet this year to get a victory. Both teams have produced about the same number of yards, with the Tigers leaning more toward passing and East Union dead even passing and rushing. Emmett Long is the top rusher with 222 yards and three touchdowns; Wyatt Carlson is the top receiver at 252 yards and two touchdowns.
* ACGC at Interstate 35: The Chargers are one of 11 remaining unbeatens in Class 1A and are coming off a dominating performance defensively giving up less than 40 yards to West Central Valley. The Roadrunners shut out Nodaway Valley last week, rolling up 309 rushing yards and returning an interception for a touchdown.