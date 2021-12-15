BOYS BASKETBALL
Audubon 58, Riverside 43: The Wheelers jumped out to a 35-18 halftime lead and held firm in the second half to pick up their second win of the season.
No statistics were posted for the Wheelers. Grady Jeppesen had 21 points in his team-leading effort.
AHSTW 77, Missouri Valley 40: A 28-5 first quarter lead proved to be a good foundation for the Vikings, the No. 9-ranked team in Class 1A, as they sped to the dominating win over the Reds Tuesday night in Missouri Valley.
Brayden Lund led the way with 24 points; he connected on four three-point shots. He was followed in scoring by Kyle Sternberg’s 18 and Raydden Grobe’s 13.
CAM 48, West Harrison 45 (OT): Colby Rich had a team-high 17 points as the Cougars shook off an 8-for-26 effort at the free-throw line to get the overtime win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Audubon 42, Riverside 25: Aleah Hermansen earned the all-time leading scoring leader after a 13-point night, leading the Wheelers to the win.
Unofficially, Hermansen has 1,168 points for her four-year career for the Wheelers. The old record was held by Jenny Randeris, who set the record in 2000.
Elly Henderson had eight points as the Lady Dawgs’ leader. The Wheelers led 22-10 at halftime and extended the lead to 20 by the end of the third quarter.
CAM 61, West Harrison 16: Eva Steffensen had 14 points on a hot 7-for-10 shooting from the field, while Grace Hensley added 11 as the Cougars shut out the Hawkeyes 27-0 in the second quarter and coasted to the win.
AHSTW 51, Missouri Valley 24: Elle Petersen led the Lady Vikes with 18 points, while Delaney Goshorn chipped in 11 in the win over the Lady Reds Tuesday night in Missouri Valley.
Exira-EHK 57, Coon Rapids-Bayard 30: The Class 1A third-ranked Spartans used a 20-4 run in the second quarter to set up victory Tuesday night in Elk Horn.
WRESTLING
Griswold goes 0-3 at home meet: Makade Schroder picked up a quick pinfall win at 113 pounds against Missouri Valley for the Tigers’ lone score against Missouri Valley in a 76-6 loss. Schroder pinned Parker Ferris in 1:21.
The Tigers fell 54-18 to Nodaway Valley, with Cale Swain getting a pinfall win at 170 and Isaiah Valdivia getting a hard-fought third-period win at 195.
Griswold also won 72-6 over Underwood, with a forfeit the only points for the Tigers. Swain wrestled hard at 170 before losing to the Eagles’ Kayden Fleek in 4:42.
ACGC splits at Pleasantville: Gavin Sloss and Cayden Jensen each went 2-0 on the night as the Chargers split at Pleasantville, losing to the host Trojans (58-28) and beating the Cardinals (47-27).
Sloss, wrestling at 113, got a technical fall win against Earlham’s Nathan Hansen. Jensen pinned Ryan Stiles at 152 in 1:23. Other winners for the Chargers against the Cardinals were Jackson Pfrang (132) and Tanner Herskowitz (160).
In the loss to the Trojans, Sloss got a 46-second pin over Charlie Hare, while Jensen, wrestling at 160, also got a first-period pin. Payton Jacobe picked up a 7-1 win over Wyatt Mann at 285.