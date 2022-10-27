DENISON – It'll be a long trip across the state of Iowa for the Riverside volleyball team and next week's state volleyball tournament, but it's one they've earned.
For the first time in school history, the Lady Dawgs are statebound, clinching their trip to the Iowa City-area with a convincing Iowa Class 1A regional final win over LeMars Gehlen Catholic, 25-19, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18.
A clearly happy coach Brooke Flathers noted how her team, the Western Iowa Conference runners-up, bought into early season goals to make the trip to state.
"It's an awesome feeling," she said. "They've been committed and were pushing this goal for a really long time now it's awesome to get to state.
"Our (four) seniors did a great job, and helping our underclassmen buy into the goal of winning this game and playing four each other," she continued, referring to seniors Veronica Andrusyshyn, Madison Baldwin, Lily McCready and Mack Olmstead-Mitchell. "I feel we went in with the mentality we were not going to lose and we played with that mentality all night."
Riverside's regional final victory broke a six-year dry spell for News-Telegraph area teams reaching the state tournament. The last to do so was Audubon, which made the trek to the state promiseland in 2016.
It was the efforts of Riverside's seniors, plus a talented group of underclassmen, who led the way toward this moment.
The Lady Dawgs shook off some early jitters as they topped their second ranked opponent in a row, this time over the third-ranked Jays.
The second set was perhaps most definitive. The Jays were up 18-10 and looked to be cruising toward tying the match at one set apiece when the Lady Dawgs rallied with a 10-2 run to tie the match at 20-apiece, before closing out the set with the final two points to go up 2-0.
After Gehlen dominated the third set, Riverside went on a 14-2 run to put themselves in position for the win, going up 22-10. The Jays went on one last run, using an 8-1 run before a pair of Lady Dawg kills, the last by Elly Henderson, set off a huge celebration.
The seniors indeed led the way, as Andrusyshyn had 19 kills, a pair of ace serves, nine digs and a block. Olmstead-Mitchell had 10 kills, a dig and three blocks while Baldwin led the defnese with 17 digs.
"Our girls worked really hard in the front row to connect with our setter, and our defense got the ball up and made opportunities for us," said Flathers. "We executed our game plan well and defensively made adjustments. Our front row never backed down."
Ayla Richardson had 28 assists and six digs, while Elyssa Amdor, Sophia Taylor and Elly Henderson rounded out the offense with 11 kills between them.
Riverside is now 33-5 and will play Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Xstream Arena in Coralville. It'll be a 6 p.m. game vs. top-ranked Springville (37-3).