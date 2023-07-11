BLOOMFIELD – A trip to the state tournament is on the line for Atlantic’s softball team.
And for the second year in a row, the Trojans will be traveling far from home – this time, 180 miles to southeast Iowa – in an effort to bring back a state qualifying trophy and spot in next week’s Iowa Class 3A state tournament.
The opponent is Davis County of Bloomfield, and taking a road trip is something coach Terry Hinzman and his team got accustomed to earlier this year when they went on a similar road trip for a non-conference game.
On June 23, the Trojans traveled to LeGrand, a community east of Marshalltown along U.S. Highway 30 to play East Marshall. During the 130-mile trip, the team ate a meal and stopped at a couple other recreational places before their game.
It was a loss, but the idea was to get the team used to long travel and get them focused for a regional final in a far-off town. What today’s itinerary will be is still undecided, but ...
“We’ve got some phone calls in and things are a little bit up in the air,” said Hinzman Monday morning. “We’ll have to break up our travel, because it’s a more than three-hour drive (to Bloomfield). We’ll get a chance to get out of the (Chevrolet) Suburbans and stretch our legs, and then we’ll hope for a joyous ride back home.”
To get that joyous ride home, Atlantic will need to play some of its best softball of the season. Despite every other fellow Hawkeye Ten Conference team now being on the post-season sidelines, it was a rugged conference slate, often with the top teams beating each other, and Hinzman hopes the conference schedule helped prepare his team.
Indeed, Davis County will be a tough game, but one the Trojans are confident they can win.
“They’re obviously a real good team. They were at the state tournament a year ago,” said Hinzman. “They’ve got a lot of experience coming into (today’s) game, playing in big games.
“They have a strong lineup up and down,” he continued. “They lead off with a slapper (Madeline Barker) who hits above .500, and they (as a team) don’t strike out very often.”
Barker is indeed the one to watch. Besides her power at the plate – her batting/on-base/slugging line is .440/.485/.640 – she is the ace pitcher, with a 22-2 record, with a sparkling 1.26 ERA and 235 strikeouts vs. 23 walks.
“(Barker) is one of the top pitchers in Class 3A, so that’ll present a challenge for us,” said Hinzman. “But we’ve had an opportunity to see some pretty good pitching during the course of the season, so we hope we’re ready for that.”
In Davis County’s Class 3A regional semifinal win over Centerville, Cadan VanLaningham had four hits and two RBI, while five others had at least one RBI as the Mustangs pounded out 14 hits. Barker struck out 11 of the 25 Big Red batters she faced.
In Atlantic’s 3-0 win over Shenandoah, Riley Wood (16-5) sat down six via strikeout. The Trojans overcame three errors to get some clutch outs and hold off any Filly scoring threats. Claire Pellett and Zoey Kirchhoff each had solo home runs to power the Trojan offense in the win.
“The key for us is defense,” said Hinzman. “Riley is good enough to neutralize some of their hitting that Davis County provides. As long as they play good defense behind her, I think we have a chance.”
Game time is 7 p.m. at the Mustang Sports Complex in Bloomfield. The winner ad* State tournamentvances to next week’s Iowa Class 3A state softball tournament, at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.