Three more homecomings wrap up the celebrations for area high schools, as Audubon, AHSTW and Riverside all celebrate this weekend.
Here's a look at some of the games from the area:
11-MAN
ACGC at Interstate 35 Truro: After four down-to-the-wire games, ACGC had its first blowout, a win over winless Nodaway Valley. The Chargers rolled up 437 yards on the ground, with Brock Littler's 49-yard scoring jaunt part of a 204-yard, four touchdown night. I-35 has two shutout victories in a row, including a 47-0 blanking of Panorama. Eli Green had 108 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Roadrunners, which forced two turnovers.
Sidney at AHSTW: The Iowa Class A No. 5 Vikings broke away after halftime for a 39-19 win over Riverside last week. Luke Sternberg had four touchdowns and 251 yards on the ground in the win, while brother Kyle had 159 yards and two touchdowns passing. The impressive statistics should continue against the Cowboys, which fell 56-6 to Mount Ayr last week and is still seeking its first competitive game in District 7. Andreas Buttry (27-51 passing for 237 yards, 2 TDs) and Jeramiah Ballan (69-272 rushing, 2 TDs) are the offensive leaders for Sidney.
Missouri Valley vs. Riverside: The Bulldogs were competitive for a half against AHSTW before the Vikings pulled away. Grady Jeppesen had 150 yards passing and a touchdown, but the team was held to a modest 265 total yards against the Vikings. The Bulldogs are favored to get back into the win column against the Big Reds, who have averaged just 180 yards per game. Alexis Manzo has been a bright spot, with 409 yards rushing through five games.
8-MAN
CAM at Exira-EHK: The Spartans are trying to keep post-season hopes alive, and have one of southwest Iowa's most productive quarterbacks, Trey Petersen (60-117 passing for 1,133 yards, 87-345 rushing, 18 total TDs), to help do it. CAM, seeking to defend its district title, can put itself in prime position for at least one home game with a win, with Chase Spieker (803 yards passing, 11 TDs) and Austin Williams (417 yards rushing, eight TDs) and a defense that's forced nine takeaways the highlights.
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon: The Wheelers can help its playoff hopes with a big homecoming win over the Crusaders, which itself is coming off a 35-18 loss to West Harrison. Wyatt Oswald had two touchdowns and 158 yards rushing to key the effort against the Hawkeyes. The Wheelers were down just 14-8 to CAM after the first quarter, but didn't score the rest of the way in a loss to the Cougars. Aaron Olsen had 166 total yards, including a touchdown pass to Manny Beisswenger.
Griswold at Lenox: The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Tigers against seventh-ranked Lenox, which has scored 70 or more points three times and put up 50 in another game. Griswold got 153 yards rushing and a touchdown from Cale Swain in a 47-12 homecoming loss to East Union. Lenox is run-heavy, with Isaac Grundman (63-541, 13 TDs) and Keigan Kitzman (55-358, 10 TDs) the main threats. The defense has forced 13 turnovers and recorded 54 tackles for losses, including 11 sacks.