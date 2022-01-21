IDA GROVE – XXX

OA-BCIG Invitational

Friday, Jan. 21, at Ida Grove

Day 1 scores: XXX

Audubon results

106: XXX

113: XXX

120: XXX

126: XXX

132: XXX

138: XXX

145: XXX

152: XXX

160: XXX

170: XXX

182: XXX

195: XXX

220: XXX

285: XXX

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

Tags

Trending Food Videos