ATLANTIC – The good news for Atlantic is that Friday’s game against Harlan is as tough as it gets.
The rest of the season has three winnable games on the schedule, including next week’s homecoming contest vs. Knoxville.
Focus will be on attitude and the game, and getting past Friday’s outcome, a 55-7 loss to the top-ranked Cyclones.
“We’ve got to focus on the game,” said coach Joe Brummer following the post-game chat with his team. “We can’t get caught up in the rest of the stuff. We’ve got to make sure the game is the priority and we play good football.”
A 73-yard touchdown reception by Gannon O’Hara early in the fourth quarter was a positive and kept the Cyclones from hanging a goose egg on the opponents’ side of the scoreboard.
Otherwise, the Cyclones certainly proved their No. 1 ranking in Class 3A – and heck, perhaps close to the best if not the best among all six 11-man teams – was well-justified.
It took just three plays from scrimmage and not even halfway through the first quarter for the Cyclones to build a quick 14-0 lead, and that set the tone for the rest of the first half.
The Trojans took the kickoff and Dante Hedrington pcked up 11 yards over four plays and Caden Andersen ran for four more before being forced to punt.
On the first play from his own 43, Cyclone quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer found Aidan Hall in the open field, and he went in untouched for the touchdown.
The Trojans were held to a three-and-out on the next series, and the Cyclones responded with Hall’s apparent 29-yard gain. Except the play was called back due to a penalty for offensive holding. No matter: The Cyclones, now working from the Trojan 23, saw Kasperbauer find Joseph Moser for another touchdown.
The rout was on, and before the half was over, Hall scored another touchdown, while Moser ran a 50-yard punt return and a 52-yard reception for scores, and fullback William Kenkel had a 4-yard touchdown run.
At halftime, Brummer said there were a few points stressed.
“Attitude and effort, and having pride in your football team,” he said.
Cyclone coach Todd Bladt turned the game over to reserves in the second half. The Trojans finally found some offensive footing, while the defense forced the Cyclones to punt for their only time of the night and forced another turnover on downs. Those sandwiched a long pass reception by Cade Sears.
Then came O’Hara’s long open-field touchdown catch from Andersen that was a thing of beauty. He beat his coverage and sprinted in untouched for the lone Trojan score of the night with 9:17 left.
“We had a couple of good things go for us in the second half,” said Brummer. “We got to shore some things up front and go from there.”
The one pass play was a large part of the 98 yards passing that Andersen had. The Trojans were held to 148 total yards, with Hedrington gaining a team-high 25 yards in the rushing attack.
The Cyclones rolled up 416 total yards, with Harlan’s Hall had 138 total yards – 81 yards rushing and 57 receiving, all on that one touchdown reception – the team leader.
And now, homecoming, and a contest against Knoxville. After that are games against Saydel and Creston, both teams that the Trojans are comparable to.