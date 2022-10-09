ANITA – Riverside was in the state rankings earlier this season but dropped out.
Since then, the Lady Dawgs have compiled a 27-4 record and are among the top-4 seeds in the Iowa Class 1A Region 1 post-season tournament. With those factors in their favor, coach Brooke Flathers' squad continued to make a statement that they belong in the rankings with a championship effort at Saturday's CAM Cougar Classic.
The Lady Dawgs dropped just one set all day, that in the semifinals against ACGC, en route to dominating the field. In pool play, they swept Ar-We-Va, Griswold and Paton-Churdan. In the semifinals against ACGC, the Bulldogs won 25-20, 13-25, 15-12, and in the finals beat Fremont-Mills by identical 25-22 scores.
Elyssa Amdor had 26 kills, 27 digs and two blocks, and Veronica Andrusyshyn picked up 25 kills, 22 digs, four aces and two blocks for the Bulldogs, and both were all-tournament team picks. Also with good days were Carly Henderson (27 digs, two aces), Elly Henderson (20 kills, 10 digs, six blocks), Sophia Taylor (18 kils, four blocks), Ayla Richardson (20 digs, five kills, three blocks and two aces) and Madison Baldwin (36 digs and seven aces).
ACGC won their pool, winning three setters over the host Cougars and Fremont-Mills before brezing by Orient-Macksburg. CAM dropped both of its three-set matches to the Chargers and Knights but beat the Bulldogs easily. No statistics were available from either CAM or ACGC.
CAM Classic
Saturday, Oct. 8, at Anita
Pool Play
Riverside 2, Ar-We-Va 0 (21-12, 21-12)
Riverside 2, Griswold 0 (21-17, 21-13)
Riverside 2, Paton-Churdan 0 (21-1, 21-7)
Griswold 2, Ar We-Va 0 (21-5, 21-13)
Griswold 2, Paton-Churdan 0 (21-9, 21-7)
Ar-We-Va 2, Paton-Churdan 0 (21-14, 21-16)
Fremont-Mills 2, ACGC 1 (13-21, 21-18, 15-8)
Fremont-Mills 2, CAM 1 (12-21, 21-10, 15-11)
Fremont-Mills 2, Oreint-Macksburg 0 (21-11, 21-11)
ACGC 2, CAM 1 (21-19, 14-21, 15-12)
ACGC 2, Orient-Macksburg 0 (21-6, 21-12)
CAM 2, Orient-Macksburg 0 (21-6, 21-13)
Semifinals
Fremont-Mills 2, Griswold 1 (17-25, 27-25, 15-12)
Riverside 2, ACGC 1 (25-20, 13-25, 15-12)
Finals
Riverside 2, Fremont-Mills 0 (25-22, 25-22)