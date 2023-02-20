This is the time to put it all together.
And for the Atlantic boys’ basketball team, now would be the perfect time to use their best basketball of the season to get a huge post-season win.
The team they’ll be looking to send to the sidelines: Glenwood, in today’s Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 opener.
Game time is 7 p.m.
The Trojans finished the regular season 7-14, but of those defeats have come a number of close games where a play or two made the difference between a win and a loss. Included in that were a pair of Rams’ victories, 70-53 and 68-55.
Coach Derek Hall said his Troajns played one of their best halves of the season against Denison-Schleswig in their season finale a week ago, and were within a possession of tying the game late in the fourth quarter before bowing 71-60. The Trojans led 37-35 and, even though the Monarchs took a lead over the Trojans in the third period, the Trojans kept battling until the very end.
The Trojans have been led all season by Colton Rasmussen, with 18.1 points per game and 4.3 rebounds. Jackson McLaren adds 10.3 ppg and 5.7 rebounds, while Carter Pellett has nearly averaged a double-double, at 10.3 ppg and 9.3 rebounds.
For Glenwood, Risto Lapalla is perhaps their biggest threat, with 14.5 ppg and 5.6 rebounds. Two other Rams average double figures, including Logyn Eckheart (12.3 ppg, 7.9 rebounds) and Caden Johnson (11.3 ppg, 4.1 rebounds).
The winner will play either Harlan (15-5) or Coucnil Bluffs Lewis Central (10-11) in the substate semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Class 3A’s top-ranked team, Bondurant-Farrar, gets Carlisle while Clarke of Osceola gets Creston in other first-round Substate 8 games. The substate final is Feb. 27 at a site to be announced.