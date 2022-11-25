The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has discounted its annual passes for the Banner and Olofson shooting ranges for 2023 by $40 making it the perfect gift for the hard-to-buy-for member of the family.
OUTDOOR NEWS: Banner and Olofson shooting ranges offer discounted annual passes
