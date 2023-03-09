Exira-EHK raked in the post-season Rolling Valley Conference honors when it came to boys’ basketball, as five players – all five starters – earned spots on the all-conference team.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP BASKETBALL: Rasmussen a 1st team all-Hawkeye Ten'er
- ALL-STATE BASKETBALL: Grubbs, Harter earn all-state nods
- Kimballton native Jensen named to Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame
- CAM legend Artist to get IGHSAU Hall of Fame induction
- Peppers earns third all-GPAC 1st team honor
- Area Police Reports
- STATE ARCHERY: Atlantic archers fourth in bullseye, fifth in 3D at state meet
- Audit finds three items in need of correction in Walnut
- Vermicomposting (Worm Composting) Workshop set for March 25
- Area students rank among Top 2% at Iowa State University
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.