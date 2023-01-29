ATLANTIC – There’s a popular chant in softball that goes, “Everybody hits, everybody scores.”
Saturday night at Atlantic High School, they could have said, “Everybody plays, everyone scores.”
That indeed was the case Saturday night in the Trojan boys’ basketball team’s non-conference rout of Perry, 78-45.
All 14 players who suited for the Trojans got into the game, including the reserves who saw plenty of action the second half. In the final minutes of the game, the last six players off the bench – Kinnick Juhl, James McLaren, Hudson McLaren, Zak Hedrington, Tyrell Williams and Reid Woodward – capped off the rout with the Trojans’ final 12 points. Woodward’s score, with just under 15 seconds left, drew the biggest cheers.
The bench contributed well, scoring 33 points as the Trojans pulled away from a 32-18 halftime lead. The biggest lift came with Gavin McLaren, who scored a career-high 11 points, almost evenly divided between halves.
Colton Rasmussen had 18 and Jackson McLaren 13 to lead the starting effort.
Everybody played, everybody scored and – once the Trojans got rolling – everyone did well.
But, coach Derek Hall pointed out, things didn’t start out that way. The Bluejays – whose program has been improving and whose team has been competitive in more of their games this year than recently – held an early 4-0 lead and still led 8-4 with about six minutes left in the opening quarter before the Trojans finally found their spark.
An 11-2 run in the final four minutes of the second quarter was the key, and it turned a seven-point lead into a 14-point halftime bulge. The Bluejays were never in the game again.
“We were lazy and going through the motions,” said Hall. “Second half, we really turned it on and I thought the first two or three minutes of the second half really set up the second half. We closed the second half really well.”
The Trojans (6-11), now winners of two in a row, will need faster starts, of course, in their upcoming games. That starts Tuesday when they play at Red Oak. In their earlier meeting on Jan. 17, the Trojans led by as much as nine before the Tigers rallied, forced overtime and went away with a 77-74 victory.
“We’ve got Red Oak and a chance to get some revenge down there,” said Hall. “And then a really good Denison-Schleswig team coming to Atlantic and we hope to spoil their conference title hopes. We’ve got four games left in the regular season and all four are going to be fun.”