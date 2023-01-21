AVOCA – Little by little, step by step, AHSTW picked up the pace in their pair of Western Iowa Conference games Friday night vs. Audubon.
The result was a pair of sweeps over the improved Wheelers, 53-35 in the girls’ game, and 60-38 in the boys’ nightcap.
Both games, the Wheelers did their best to hang around with their hosts.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Vikes could never get more than a 10-point lead, as Madison Steckler provided the offensive firepower with three three-point shots to keep the Wheelers within reach.
The score was just 29-20 at halftime in favor of AHSTW before Delaney Goshorn, Ellie Peterson and Graycen Partlow began taking over. They ended with 16, 15 and 13 points, respectively, as the Lady Vikes finally pushed the lead deeper into double digits midway through the third period and coasted to the win.
Steckler ended with a game-high 22 points for the Wheelers.
“We’ve been working on fueling our defense and getting onto the floor and going out for the ball and taking some risks to be able to make sure we do go get some steals and get into those passing lanes,” said AHSTW coach Jill Vanderoof. “They’ve been doing that the last couple of games and that’s helped to fuel our offense.”
The boys game was similar to the girls game, in so far that the Wheelers kept hanging around for the balance of the game before a Viking spurt in the fourth quarter to create separation.
“That was a 12- to 15-point ballgame a majority of the game,” said Vikings’ coach G.G. Harris. “They weren’t going to go away and that’s a young team that has gotten enough experience and (Audubon coach Jacob Privia) has done a nice job over there.
“For us to compete against them in a game like this is good because we don’t want teams to go away; we want to compete to the end and get better,” he added.
Carson Bauer provided much of the spark for Audubon with his team-high 20 points, always getting good looks at the basket and playing with energy. It was a slow start by his team that proved costly, as the Vikings opened on a 25-9 run capped by a Kyle Sternberg basket.
The Vikings never could build more than a 15-point lead, as both teams matched each other basket for basket until the 4:50 mark of the fourth quarter, when Luke Sternberg had a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 51-34, the Vikings biggest of the game to that point, and a three-pointer at the end to provide the final score was AHSTW’s biggest lead of the game.
Brayden Lund had a game-high 27 points to go with Kyle Sternberg’s 12.